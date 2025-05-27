Greenberg Traurig Advises Mesirow in Closing of $1.245 Billion Real Estate Value Fund V

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Mesirow, a leading independent, employee-owned financial services firm, in the closing of its Mesirow Financial Real Estate Value Fund V.

DENVER, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Mesirow, a leading independent, employee-owned financial services firm, in the closing of its Mesirow Financial Real Estate Value Fund V, which will invest in multifamily properties across the United States.

The fund secured $1.245 billion in investor commitments, marking a 66% increase over its predecessor and reinforcing Mesirow's leadership in value-added multifamily real estate investments.

According to a statement by Mesirow, Fund V will target multifamily assets across the top 25–30 U.S. markets, with a focus on repositioning underperforming Class A properties and driving value through operational improvements and strategic enhancements.

"Greenberg Traurig is honored to support Mesirow in this milestone fund closing. Their disciplined investment strategy and deep market expertise continue to resonate with institutional investors," said Stephen R. Goler, a Real Estate Practice shareholder in the firm's Denver office and lead counsel for Mesirow on the transaction. "It was a privilege to work alongside their team to bring this fund to a successful close."

In addition to Goler, the Greenberg Traurig deal team included Chicago Real Estate Shareholder Michael T. Fishman, vice chair of the firm, and Denver Shareholder Richard M. Cutshall, co-chair of the Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice, as well as Denver Real Estate Associates Alex Cain and Carlos Schidlow.

Greenberg Traurig advised Mesirow on all legal aspects of the fund formation and capital raise, drawing on the firm's deep experience in real estate fund structuring and institutional investment.

Media Contact

Amy Martinez, Greenberg Traurig, 305.579.7762, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig