Greenberg Traurig Advises Micron Biomedical in Negotiations with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Life Sciences Company Receives $23.6 Million Grant

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Micron Biomedical in negotiations with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which awarded the life sciences company a $23.6 million grant to accelerate the mass production of needle-free vaccines utilizing Micron's proprietary technology.

The Atlanta-based company will use the grant to increase its manufacturing capacity for a measles-rubella vaccine based on its microarray technology which makes administering the vaccine virtually pain-free for children, according to its release. The new technology also reduces the need for cold chain distribution, so the vaccine could be more accessible in developing countries. In 2017, the foundation provided Micron with a grant to fund the first clinical trial of its microarray technology involving children.

The Greenberg Traurig team advising Micron was led by Wayne H. Elowe, shareholder and co-chair of the firm's global Life Sciences and Medical Technology Practice and co-chair of the Atlanta Corporate practice. Atlanta-based Corporate Associate William H. Grossenbacher III also worked on this transaction.

