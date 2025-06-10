Greenberg Traurig Advises Namib Minerals on Completed Business Combination with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, Marking Largest African DeSPAC to Date

Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Namib Minerals on the completion of its business combination with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Namib Minerals, an established gold and green minerals mining company in the sub-Saharan gold mining industry, on the completion of its business combination with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (Nasdaq: HCVI) ("HCVI"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The transaction marks the largest African company to go public via SPAC to date, according to the company's press release. HCVI stockholders approved the deal at a special meeting May 6. Namib's ordinary shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols "NAMM" and "NAMMW," respectively, on June 6.

Under the terms of the business combination, Namib was valued at a pre-money enterprise value of $500 million, based on the issuance of approximately 50 million ordinary shares. The agreement also provides for up to 30 million additional ordinary shares to be issued if Namib achieves certain operational milestones, such as commencing commercial production at the Mazowe and Redwing mines, according to the company.

As a result of the business combination, Namib expects to benefit from continued operational efficiency and cash flow generation from its producing How mine in Zimbabwe and the build-out of Namib's multiasset growth path, the company said. Namib's existing management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Ibrahima Tall, will continue to lead the business.

Namib's record of owning and operating gold mines spans more than two decades. Its strategic footprint consists of one producing gold mine and two historically producing gold mines that Namib is currently positioning to restart.

The multioffice Greenberg Traurig team was led by Alan I. Annex (Senior Chair, Miami, Global Corporate Practice), Adam S. Namoury (Shareholder, New York, Corporate) and Barbara A. Jones (Shareholder, Los Angeles, Corporate) and supported by a core team of Ricardo Crispim Leite (Associate, New York, Corporate), Eric Schoppe (Associate, Los Angeles, Corporate), Kyle Jaep (Associate, Los Angeles, Corporate) and Yoojin Lee (Associate, New York, Corporate).

Other team members who assisted with the transaction included James Maynor (Shareholder, Northern Virginia, Tax), Stephen M. Pepper (Shareholder, New York, Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation), Mindy B. Leathe (Shareholder, Miami, Tax), David M. Greenberg (Shareholder, New York, IP-IT), Keshia M. Tiemann (Shareholder, Atlanta, Labor & Employment), Christopher J. Neumann (Co-Chair, Denver, Environmental), Stanley Dempsey (Practice Group Attorney, Denver, Environmental), Rebecca Tracy Rotem (Of Counsel, Washington, D.C., Antitrust), Sandy Chiu (Of Counsel, New York, IP-IT), and Megan C. Eckel (Associate, Atlanta, Labor & Employment).

