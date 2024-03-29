Greenberg Traurig Advises New York's MTA in 1st Commercial Lease Deal at Grand Central Madison

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in a deal to bring Tracks Raw Bar & Grill to Grand Central Madison Terminal on Manhattan's East Side.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in a deal to bring Tracks Raw Bar & Grill to Grand Central Madison Terminal on Manhattan's East Side.

The popular railroad-themed eatery is the first commercial tenant to sign on at Grand Central Madison, the new, 700,000-sq.-ft Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) terminal that opened in early 2023.

The MTA's board of directors approved the 10-year lease agreement with Tracks March 27. The restaurant, which won the lease through a competitive bid, is scheduled to open in fall 2024 on the terminal's concourse level between 47th and 48th streets.

Greenberg Traurig assisted the MTA with putting the lease out for bid, as well as negotiating and drafting the lease documents. Under the terms of the deal, Tracks has agreed to spend about $1 million to build out its restaurant space, which will include a raw bar.

"Greenberg Traurig is proud to play an important role in the development of Grand Central Madison, including advising the MTA in its ongoing efforts to create a uniquely curated retail program for the terminal's 25,000 square feet of commercial space 15 stories below ground," New York Real Estate Shareholder Peter S. Borock said. "We look forward to continuing to work with the MTA to ensure the long-term success of Grand Central Madison and the Manhattan central business district more broadly."

In addition to Borock, the Greenberg Traurig team representing the MTA included New York Real Estate Shareholder Keith E. Reich, New York Government Law & Policy Shareholder Jonathan L. Bing, and New York Real Estate Associates Amy H. Pearl and Molly J. Drescher.

As legal advisor to the MTA in many of its major real estate matters, Greenberg Traurig also is assisting the organization in an ongoing search for a master tenant to lease all the commercial space within Grand Central Madison, including the location that Tracks will occupy.

The MTA's largest ever capital project, Grand Central Madison opened in early 2023, providing direct LIRR service to Manhattan's East Side. The $11+ billion project marked the first major railroad terminal to be built in the United States in 67 years, and the first expansion of the LIRR since Penn Station opened on Manhattan's West Side in 1910.

