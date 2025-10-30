Greenberg Traurig Advises Nomad Foods on €880M TLB Facility, US$620M TLB Facility, and €175M RCF

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has advised Nomad Foods Limited on the refinancing of its term loan B (TLB) and revolving credit (RCF) facilities.

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has advised Nomad Foods Limited, the New York Stock Exchange-listed company and Europe's leading frozen food business, on the refinancing of its term loan B (TLB) and revolving credit (RCF) facilities.

The new refinancing debt package includes a U.S. dollar-denominated TLB of US$620 million bearing interest at a rate per annum equal to the SOFR rate plus 2.5%, and a euro-denominated TLB of €880 million bearing interest at a rate per annum equal to EURIBOR plus 2.5%. There is also a multicurrency RCF of €175 million.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing Nomad Foods comprised: Banking & Financial Services Shareholder Luke Lado, Capital Markets Shareholder Fritz Ernemann, and Banking & Finance Associates Nickie Pickernell, Suraj Padhiar, and Eusebio Lopez.

Lado said: "We are delighted to have worked with Nomad Foods on this very significant refinancing of its TLB facilities and RCF. The new debt package strengthens our client's capital structure, transforms its operational flexibility, and places the company in a strong position for its next phase of growth."

