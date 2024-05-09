Greenberg Traurig Advises Nomad Foods on US$693 Million Loan Facility Repricing

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office has advised Nomad Foods Limited, Europe's leading frozen food company, on the successful repricing of an existing US$693 million senior secured term loan.

LONDON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office has advised Nomad Foods Limited, Europe's leading frozen food company, on the successful repricing of an existing US$693 million senior secured term loan.

The margin on the term loan will be reduced by 50 basis points to SOFR + 250 basis points, which is expected to result in approximately US$3.5 million of annual cash savings. There are no changes to the maturity of the term loan as a result of this repricing.

The Greenberg Traurig team comprised Banking & Financial Services Shareholders Luke Lado and Rupert Cheetham, Finance Associates Nickie Pickernell and Suraj Padhiar, and Finance Paralegal Riccardo Mitchell.

Lado said: "We are delighted to have worked with Nomad Foods on this significant repricing. The cash interest savings from the repricing will further enhance our client's financial flexibility and support its continued growth initiatives."

About Greenberg Traurig's London Office: Greenberg Traurig, LLP in London has established itself as a multidisciplinary law firm, with more than 138 lawyers and growing. The London office provides partner-led advice to domestic and international clients on a range of matters across the legal spectrum. Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig in London advise U.K. and multinational clients operating in many different sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, energy, real estate, financial, automotive, retail, and communications. For additional information, please visit http://www.gtlaw.com.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Rowe, Greenberg Traurig, +44 (0) 203 100 6780, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig