Greenberg Traurig Advises on 10-Year, $1.8 Billion Bus Contract in Westchester County

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented longstanding client Liberty Lines Transit in negotiating a new contract with the Westchester County Department of Transportation to continue providing local bus service via the county's Bee-Line System. This is the largest local government contract in the history of Westchester County.

Liberty Lines secured the 10-year contract, valued at $1.8 billion, after a competitive bidding process that began when the county issued a request for proposals in 2023. Yonkers-based Liberty Lines, which has been operating Westchester's public bus system for more than 50 years, annually provides over 25 million rides on nearly 60 routes throughout the county.

Greenberg Traurig represented Liberty Lines in all aspects of the contract negotiations, including a subcontract arising out of new disadvantaged business enterprise goals set by the county.

"Greenberg Traurig is extremely proud to assist Liberty Lines in its efforts to continue providing Westchester residents with high-quality and reliable bus service," said Shareholders Thomas Leslie and Robert M. Harding, who led the contract negotiations on behalf of Liberty Lines. "After some intense back and forth between both sides, we were able to come together and agree upon a contract that is beneficial to local taxpayers, commuters, and Liberty Lines employees."

Leslie is founding shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Westchester County office and a member of the firm's Global Real Estate Practice. He represents financial institutions and developers in connection with the purchase, sale, and financing of real estate, as well as the financing of fine art, private aircraft, and other forms of collateral.

Based in New York and Albany, Harding is a member of the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice. He draws upon his previous experience as New York City deputy mayor for economic development and finance to advise clients on economic development and financing initiatives, legislative issues, and regulatory matters before government agencies. He also represents candidates in New York election law matters.

Leslie and Harding were assisted in representing Liberty Lines by Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Richard A. Sirus and Jonathan L. Sulds as well as Of Counsel Jennifer M. Gomez.

