Greenberg Traurig Advises on $550M Credit Facility Closing for National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NHP), a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns health care-related properties across the United States, during the negotiations and closing of a $550 million senior unsecured credit facility.

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NHP), a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns health care-related properties across the United States, during the negotiations and closing of a $550 million senior unsecured credit facility.

The loan agreement, which comprises a $400 million revolving credit facility and a $150 million term loan maturing in December 2028, includes a provision that gives NHP the option to increase its total borrowing capacity by up to $450 million, to $1 billion, as well as two one-year extension options, subject to certain conditions.

NHP said in a statement it used borrowings under the new credit facility to pay off an existing $330 million secured term loan maturing in December and expects to use future borrowings for acquisitions, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

"NHP is laser-focused on building a well-diversified portfolio of health care properties that meet the evolving needs of today's patients, medical professionals and other stakeholders, and it has been our pleasure to work alongside their team to help bring this milestone refinancing to a successful close," said Greenberg Traurig Miami Corporate Shareholder Thomas R. Martin, who represented NHP in the transaction. "We look forward to our continued work in helping to advance their legal and financial goals in the years ahead."

NHP General Counsel Jie Chai said, "Greenberg Traurig has served as our trusted legal adviser for a number of years, and we value their support and guidance as we continue to pursue our long-term growth objectives."

In addition to Martin, the Greenberg Traurig deal team included Chicago-based Co-President Michael J. Baum, co-chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Practice, and New York Corporate Shareholder Joseph A. Herz.

NHP is a publicly registered REIT focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of health care real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings located in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Amy Martinez, Greenberg Traurig, +1 305 579 7762, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig