Greenberg Traurig Advises on Acquisition of New York Archdiocese's Former Manhattan Headquarters Building

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented longtime client Vanbarton Group LLC and its investment partners in the acquisition of the Archdiocese of New York's former east side headquarters building at 1011 First Avenue in midtown Manhattan for $103 million.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented longtime client Vanbarton Group LLC and its investment partners in the acquisition of the Archdiocese of New York's former east side headquarters building at 1011 First Avenue in midtown Manhattan for $103 million.

Vanbarton, a real estate investment and advisory firm, plans to convert and expand the 20-story office building into a 26-story, 420-unit residential complex.

In addition to representing Vanbarton in the purchase, Greenberg Traurig advised on the acquisition and construction mortgage and mezzanine financing totaling $250 million, with loans originated by Eldridge Real Estate Credit.

The New York-based Greenberg Traurig deal team was led by Real Estate Shareholder Gary S. Kleinman, with support from Real Estate Shareholder Harrison S. Kleinman, Real Estate Associate Amanda L. Rudolf, Tax Shareholder Carl J. Riley, Corporate Shareholder Curtis Stefanak, and Land Use Shareholder Daniel G. Egers.

Media Contact

Amy Martinez, Greenberg Traurig, 305.579.7762, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig