Greenberg Traurig Advises on RoyaleLife Holiday Parks Administration Sale

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice has advised on the administration sale of four holiday parks that operated within the wider RoyaleLife Group.

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice has advised on the administration sale of four holiday parks that operated within the wider RoyaleLife Group.

RoyaleLife, which owned and operated several holiday parks across England containing both owner-occupied and hire-fleet units, faced financial distress due to liquidity issues and limited refinancing capabilities. The holiday parks continued to trade under the control of the joint administrators between July 2023 and March 2024, and with the support of the secured lender, the parks had undergone various improvements. The sale of the business and assets of the RoyaleLife parks completed on 27 March.

The Greenberg Traurig team – comprising Co-Vice Chair of the firm's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice and Chair of the London Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice John Houghton, Senior Associate Kevin Mulligan, and Associate Nazmul Miah, and supported by the firm's Litigation, Real Estate, and Tax practices – advised the joint administrators during the course of the administrations and on the subsequent sales, which saw the continuation of future operations of the parks for the benefit of licence holders and visitors and the rescue of over 100 jobs.

"This was a particularly interesting matter, as it involved navigating the statutory framework underpinning the operation of mobile home sites as well as the various matters arising in the course of a trading administration," Houghton said. "It illustrates our deep insolvency experience when advising insolvency practitioners in the course of large-scale trading administrations."

About Greenberg Traurig's London Office: Greenberg Traurig, LLP in London has established itself as a multidisciplinary law firm, with more than 140 lawyers and growing. The London office provides partner-led advice to domestic and international clients on a range of matters across the legal spectrum. Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig in London advise U.K. and multinational clients operating in many different sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, energy, real estate, financial, automotive, retail, and communications. For additional information, please visit http://www.gtlaw.com.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP