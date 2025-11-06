Greenberg Traurig Advises on Two South Florida Condo Construction Loans Worth $1.2B Combined

Kimberly S. LeCompte and Eric Fisher, shareholders in the Miami Real Estate Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, represented the developers of two South Florida luxury condo projects in construction loan closings worth $1.2 billion combined during the past week.

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimberly S. LeCompte and Eric Fisher, shareholders in the MiamiReal Estate Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, represented the developers of two South Florida luxury condo projects in construction loan closings worth $1.2 billion combined during the past week.

In the first closing, Oct. 31, LeCompte and Fisher helped Ytech secure a $565 million construction loan for The Residences at 1428 Brickell, a 70-story, 195-unit condo development in Miami's Brickell District. The lenders are JPMorgan Chase and Sculptor Real Estate. When completed, the 850-foot-tall project will be among the world's first high-rise residential buildings partially powered by solar energy.

In the second closing, Nov. 5, LeCompte and Fisher assisted Dezer Development in obtaining a $630 million construction loan from Madison Realty for the Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach. The loan is believed to mark the largest financing deal in South Florida so far this year. Located at 18401 Collins Ave., the 61-story, 216-unit Bentley tower will feature a car elevator, called the "Dezervator," and each condo will have a three- or four-car garage, while penthouse units will have space for seven vehicles.

"These two milestone transactions underscore the continued strength of South Florida's luxury condo market and highlight the importance of an experienced local development team in navigating today's financial landscape," LeCompte and Fisher said. "We are proud to be a part of each of these best-in-class projects, and we look forward to seeing them come to life."

With more than 25 years of legal experience, LeCompte represents major clients in the acquisition, development, disposition, financing, and leasing of properties covering the spectrum of asset classes, from luxury condominium and apartment buildings to mixed-use projects and retail centers. Her wide-ranging experience spans portfolio transactions encompassing assets across diverse jurisdictions nationwide.

Fisher focuses his practice on condominium and mixed-use construction financing. With over a decade of legal experience, he assists clients in structuring creative capital stacks, including mortgage financing, mezzanine financing, preferred equity, and Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing. He also represents clients in the acquisition, disposition, development, and operations of commercial properties, including apartments, condos, hotels, mixed-use buildings, and raw land.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

