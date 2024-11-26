Greenberg Traurig Advises on Wellington International Horse Showgrounds Acquisition

"Greenberg Traurig is proud to be a part of this milestone transaction, which returns Wellington International to local ownership and will ultimately benefit the community," said Bruce C. Rosetto. Post this

Wellington International is home to the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF), the largest and longest-running equestrian competition series in the world. WEF hosts 42 weeks of competition annually across the equestrian disciplines of show jumping, hunters, dressage, and para-dressage, welcoming over 350,000 spectators, 15,000 horses and 7,500 competitors. In 2024, WEF contributed more than $400 million in economic impact to Palm Beach County.

"Greenberg Traurig is proud to be a part of this milestone transaction, which returns Wellington International to local ownership and will ultimately benefit the community," said Bruce C. Rosetto, a Corporate Practice shareholder in the firm's West Palm Beach office, who led the Greenberg Traurig team representing WI FL Acquisition. "This was a very complex, time-sensitive transaction that had to be completed in about 30 days and required the multidisciplinary resources of a legal team comprising more than a dozen attorneys across the United States. The depth and breadth of our legal experience allowed us to get the deal done on an accelerated timeframe, further demonstrating the firm's position as a leading advisor in the equine space."

In addition to Rosetto, the Greenberg Traurig team was led by Shareholder Travis M. Walker and Of Counsel Bracha Pollack of the firm's Corporate Practice in Fort Lauderdale. The multidisciplinary team also included West Palm Beach Co-Managing Shareholder Mark F. Bideau; West Palm Beach Intellectual Property & Technology Shareholders Michael A. Nicodema and Roy P. Zachariah; San Francisco Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Shareholder Darren J. Abernethy; Chicago Corporate Shareholders Hans Biebl and Chad D. Striker; Chicago Real Estate Shareholders Martin J. Lee and Andrew S. Ryerson; New York Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Shareholder Stephen M. Pepper; Miami Tax Shareholder Leanne Reagan; and Atlanta Labor & Employment Shareholder Natasha L. Wilson. They were assisted by Corporate Associates Brett Dembrow in Miami, Gabrielle Gorelik in Fort Lauderdale, and Sheldon S. Hughes in Atlanta.

Rosetto, Bideau, Nicodema, and Pollack are members of the firm's Equine Industry Group, a multidisciplinary team of attorneys who handle equine-related litigation and transactional matters that affect the operations and livelihoods of entities and individuals in the equine world. The group's clients include owners, riders, trainers, vendors, and organizations in the polo, show jumping, and Thoroughbred and Standardbred racing and breeding spaces.

