Greenberg Traurig Advises OPKO Health in $237.5 Million Asset Sale to Labcorp

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. advised OPKO Health Inc., a Miami-based multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, in the $237.5 million sale of select assets of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bioreference Health, to Labcorp.

The transaction, completed Sept. 16, is expected to provide patients, physicians, and customers with greater access to Labcorp's services and expand testing capabilities in key regions nationally, according to Labcorp.

The deal includes BioReference Health's reproductive and women's health laboratory testing business in the United States, excluding New York and New Jersey. It includes certain patient service centers, customer contracts, and operating assets, which generate about $100 million in annual revenue.

Greenberg Traurig MiamiCorporate Practice Shareholders Robert L. Grossman and Drew M. Altman worked closely with OPKO In-house Counsel Camielle Green Owens. Grossman is also co-founder and chair of the firm's Israel Practice, while Altman co-chairs the Miami Corporate Practice.

Other attorneys who assisted in the transaction include Miami Corporate Associate Caitlin Calvo, New York Corporate Shareholder Stephen M. Pepper, Washington, D.C., Corporate Of Counsel Rebecca Tracy Rotem, and Sacramento Litigation Associate Alexander L. Nowinski.

