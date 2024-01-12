Greenberg Traurig Advises Orangewood Partners in Strategic Investment in SERVPRO® West Coast DRT

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Orangewood Partners, a New York-based private investment firm, in its strategic investment in SERVPRO West Coast DRT (WCDRT), a leading SERVPRO franchisee and provider of residential and commercial property cleaning, restoration, and reconstruction services.

In partnering with Orangewood, WCDRT announced its plans to use the new capital to accelerate growth across business lines and geographic areas. WCDRT's founders and management team will maintain an equity stake in the company and continue to lead the business, according to a company release.

Greenberg Traurig's team was led by Senior Vice President and Miami Co-Managing Shareholder Jaret L. Davis, Los Angeles Corporate Shareholder Ron B. Birnkrant, New Jersey Corporate Co-Managing Shareholder David W. Oppenheim, Chicago Corporate Associate LaQuenta C. Rudison, and Miami Corporate Associate Anthony J. Fernandez.

Other shareholders included Giuliano Apadula (Philadelphia, Environmental), Reena R. Bajowala (Chicago, Intellectual Property & Technology), Kelly Dobbs Bunting (Philadelphia, Labor & Employment), John V. Chibbaro (Miami, Real Estate), L. Frank Cordero (Miami, Tax), Matthew Gershman (Los Angeles, Litigation), Kurt A. Kappes (Sacramento and San Francisco, Litigation and Labor & Employment), Joseph J. Mamounas (Miami, Litigation), Justin E. Mann (Delaware, Corporate), Arleen A. Nand (Minneapolis, Corporate), Bethani R. Oppenheimer (Atlanta, Banking & Financial Services), Stephen M. Pepper (New York, Antitrust), Leanne M. Reagan (Miami, Tax), Shail P. Shah, (San Francisco, Tax), Oscar Stephens (New York, Latin America), and Jennifer S. Zucker (Washington, D.C., Government Contracts); Of Counsels Tzy-Ying (Sandy) Chiu (New York, Intellectual Property & Technology), Zachary A. Luber (Chicago, Corporate), Aaron Van Nostrand (New Jersey and New York, Litigation), and Margaret J. Weil (Minneapolis, Tax); Practice Group Attorney Rebecca Tracy Rotem (Washington, D.C., Corporate); Associates Talia Boiangin (Orlando, Intellectual Property & Technology), Caitlin Calvo (Miami, Corporate), Ruth Guo (Dallas, Corporate), Alexa Rosenson (Miami, Litigation), Eleanor M. Ross (Washington, D.C., Government Contracts), Jaclyn M. Saltzman (New Jersey, Corporate), Glenn J. Thompson (Delaware, Corporate), and Maria Walker (Miami, Corporate).

Founded in 2015, Orangewood Partners is a New-York-based private investment firm with a long-term approach. Orangewood targets control investments in lower-middle market, founder-led, family-owned businesses in non-cyclical and fragmented industries within business services and consumer services. Orangewood has a particular emphasis on the franchise, multiunit, health & wellness, and human capital sectors. Orangewood's dedicated team, along with its network of operating partners and advisors, is critical to the execution of its thematic approach to investing. Orangewood works to build companies into strategic assets in their industries to create long-term value for investors, companies, and communities. Orangewood typically invests between $25M and $100M of equity, targeting businesses with EBITDA ranging from $10M to $25M at entry. For more information, please visit http://www.orangewoodpartners.com.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 600 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

