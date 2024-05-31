Greenberg Traurig Advises Pioneer Group on Landmark Lab Space Partnership with The Crown Estate and Oxford Science Enterprises

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office has advised Pioneer Group on a landmark partnership with The Crown Estate and Oxford Science Enterprises to provide vital lab space in the heart of Oxford.

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office has advised Pioneer Group on a landmark partnership with The Crown Estate and Oxford Science Enterprises to provide vital lab space in the heart of Oxford. Under the partnership, the site of the former Debenhams in the heart of Oxford will be transformed into an approximately 100,000 sq. ft. life sciences, technology, and innovation space.

The three partners bring together the industry-specific expertise and capabilities that underpin their collective goal: to deliver the real estate needed to support the growth of the UK's next generation of innovative companies. The project represents an initial investment of around £125 million by The Crown Estate, with the partnership's long-term ambition of investing up to £1.5 billion to support the UK's science, technology, and innovation sectors.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Shareholder Danielle L. Martin, co-chair of the firm's London Real Estate Practice, working closely with Tax Shareholder Clive Jones, Construction Law Of Counsel Kate Kirby, Real Estate Senior Associate Dominic Provis, Real Estate Associate Natasha Kehoe, and Construction Law Associate Ben Saunders.

Martin said, "A key barrier to growth across the UK's life sciences, technology, and innovation industries is a shortage of specialised real estate, particularly for startups. This partnership will play a valuable role in addressing this issue by opening up real estate opportunities in in-demand locations such as Oxford. It has been a pleasure to work with Pioneer Group in relation to this transformative partnership."

Pioneer Group is Europe's only life sciences growth facilitator providing a complete ecosystem of laboratory space, venture funding, strategic guidance, and state-of-the-art real estate. The ecosystem, established in 2003, is designed to nurture and accelerate the growth of enterprises focused on planetary and human health. It currently manages a portfolio of more than four million sq. ft. in key locations, including London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

About Greenberg Traurig's London Office: Greenberg Traurig, LLP in London has established itself as a multidisciplinary law firm, with more than 140 lawyers and growing. The London office provides partner-led advice to domestic and international clients on a range of matters across the legal spectrum. Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig in London advise U.K. and multinational clients operating in many different sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, energy, real estate, financial, automotive, retail, and communications. For additional information, please visit http://www.gtlaw.com.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

