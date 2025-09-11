Greenberg Traurig Advises Power Metal Resources PLC in Its Investment in Blockchain DeFi Platform

Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Corporate team acted as counsel to Power Metal Resources PLC on United Arab Emirates law aspects in relation to its binding investment agreement to acquire up to 49% of Kingia FZCO, a Dubai free-zone company that will be renamed Minestarters.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Corporate team acted as counsel to Power Metal Resources PLC on United Arab Emirates law aspects in relation to its binding investment agreement to acquire up to 49% of Kingia FZCO, a Dubai free-zone company that will be renamed Minestarters.

Minestarters will create an institutional-grade blockchain-enabled decentralized finance (DeFi) platform to tokenize real-world assets in early-stage mining. Through the issuance of tokens, the platform will provide global investors with liquid access to a curated portfolio of mining exploration and development projects.

Power Metal Resources PLC, a London-listed mining exploration company focused on global resource projects, is a natural resources exploration company and project incubator.

The team from Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office was led by Corporate Shareholder Chadi Salloum, Of Counsel Krishen Patel, and Associate Abdulla Al Hashili.

Greenberg Traurig's United Arab Emirates office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

