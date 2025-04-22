Greenberg Traurig Advises Procaps Group in Transformational $130 Million Equity Investment, $209 Million Debt Restructuring in Latin America

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Procaps Group, a leading integrated Latin American pharmaceutical and health care company, in its $130 million equity investment, comprehensive debt restructuring of approximately $209 million, and strategic leadership transition.

MIAMI, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Procaps Group, a leading integrated Latin American pharmaceutical and health care company, in its $130 million equity investment, comprehensive debt restructuring of approximately $209 million, and strategic leadership transition.

Procaps raised $130 million in capital, including a $90 million private placement of ordinary shares and $40 million in secured notes that converted into ordinary shares. Additionally, the company restructured approximately $209 million in debt with about two dozen key lenders.

"This transaction marks a critical milestone in the transformation of Procaps. We appreciate Greenberg Traurig's support in helping us navigate this complex process," said Melissa Angelini, interim Co-CEO of Procaps Group.

Greenberg Traurig Latin America Practice Co-Chair Antonio Peña led a multidisciplinary team to provide counsel across mergers & acquisitions, restructuring, capital markets, corporate finance, governance, and antitrust matters on a transaction involving more than a dozen jurisdictions with the participation of close to 30 law firms.

"We are proud to have helped Procaps in saving more than 5,000 jobs and laying the groundwork necessary for its turnaround and future growth," Peña said. "In a time of significant leadership changes and challenging circumstances, our team at Greenberg Traurig worked closely and strategically with Procaps on critical decisions that ensured business continuity and a path forward."

In addition to Peña, the Greenberg Traurig team representing Procaps Group was led by Latin America Practice Shareholders Thomas R. Martin and Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr.

Other team members included Miami Corporate Shareholders, Raffael Fiumara, Ari Newman, Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Benjamin G. Greenberg and Sami B. Ghneim, New York Corporate Shareholder Stephen M. Pepper, New York Litigation Shareholder Robert A. Horowitz, Dallas Litigation Shareholder Karl G. Dial, Miami Corporate Associates Ashelin Myus, Sergio Shapiro, Blanca Alcaraz Serrano, and Javier M. Sanchez, and Boston Corporate Associate Kyle C. Ffrench.

"We look forward to continuing to support Procaps Group as it works on executing its turnaround strategy," Martin added. "Following this realignment with its creditors and other stakeholders, the company is now well positioned to focus on operational excellence."

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, São Paulo, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. As the only global law firm founded in Miami, Greenberg Traurig is inextricably linked to Latin America. Since its beginning, GT has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience that sets us apart. Additionally, for more than 20 years we have sponsored an international associate program that brings lawyers from Latin America and elsewhere around the world and allows them to practice law with us, which greatly enriches our resources and regional network.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

