Greenberg Traurig Advises R2 in Strategic Investment from Ant International

Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented R2 in connection with a strategic investment from Ant International.

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented R2, the leading embedded lending infrastructure company in Latin America, in connection with a strategic investment from Ant International, a global digital payment, digitization, and financial technology provider. The transaction closed Oct. 28.

The transaction combines both companies' strengths to focus on expanding credit access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In Latin America, only 13% of SME credit demand is currently met, contributing to a credit gap of over $1 trillion, according to a recent report by Brazilian venture capital firm Atlantico.

R2's innovative API-based lending infrastructure has already benefited over 100,000 SMEs across Latin America by enabling digital platforms to offer financing solutions directly at the point of sale. The partnership with ANT International is expected to accelerate growth, the company said.

The Greenberg Traurig deal team that served as legal counsel to R2 was led by Greenberg Traurig Corporate and Latin America Practice Shareholder Matthew Squires.

The team also included Miami Corporate and Latin America Practice Associate Alex Capelli, Miami Tax Practice Shareholder Leanne Reagan, Miami Intellectual Property & Technology Practice Shareholder Manuel R. Valcarcel IV, Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice Of Counsel Whitney Bly Edwards, Ph.D., New York Tax Practice Associates Melissa T. Gaglia and Phillip Popkin, and Corporate International Law Clerk Filipe Coube Ferraz.

