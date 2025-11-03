Greenberg Traurig Advises Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate on Major Portfolio Buy

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented a joint venture between Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate in the acquisition from Welltower of nearly 18 million square feet of outpatient medical office assets across 296 properties in 34 states.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented a joint venture between Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate in the acquisition from Welltower of nearly 18 million square feet of outpatient medical office assets across 296 properties in 34 states.

This acquisition establishes Remedy and Kayne Anderson as the largest owner of outpatient medical buildings in the United States, with more than 52.4 million square feet spanning approximately 1,104 properties in 44 states, Kayne Anderson said in a statement.

Under the transaction, Remedy will assume all operational responsibilities, including property management and leasing functions, and add 170 employees from Welltower, expanding its team to over 500 employees nationwide. Welltower, which announced the deal as part of a strategy to amplify its focus on senior housing, will retain a preferred equity position and profits interest in the underlying portfolio.

"Greenberg Traurig is proud to serve as a trusted legal adviser to a strategic joint venture between Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties on this milestone transaction," said Gregory A. Fishman, co-chair of the Global Real Estate Practice at Greenberg Traurig and co-managing shareholder of the firm's Los Angeles office. "This transaction was both unique and complex, requiring close collaboration across our various practice groups and offices nationwide to deliver for our clients within a highly compressed timeframe. We look forward to continuing our representation and congratulate our clients on this significant achievement."

Fishman co-led a Greenberg Traurig deal team of more than 100 attorneys with assistance from Philadelphia Real Estate Shareholder Joshua D. Cohen. The core deal team also included Real Estate Shareholders Craig C. Glorioso, Joseph R. Rudas, Farah S. Ahmed, and Jon S. Robins, as well as Associates Solomon Rotstein, Scott R. Szkolnik, and Leah Pall.

