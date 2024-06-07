Greenberg Traurig Advises Teesworks on Major Services Contract at UK's Largest Freeport

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London and Milan offices have advised Teesworks on a major contract awarded to ASCO, a global integrated logistics and materials management specialist, to provide a range of services at the UK's largest freeport in Northeast England.

LONDON, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London and Milan offices have advised Teesworks on a major contract awarded to ASCO, a global integrated logistics and materials management specialist, to provide a range of services at the UK's largest freeport in Northeast England.

The contract will focus on Teesworks' South Bank Heavy Lift Quay, which incorporates a new 450-metre quay to service the offshore windfarm and the wider energy sector. Services will include quayside planning and scheduling, operations coordination, vessel scheduling, stevedoring, and internal distribution services. Work under the ASCO contract is expected to start this summer, with the first vessel scheduled to berth in September 2024.

The Greenberg Traurig team comprised Corporate Shareholder Shashank Krishna, who leads the London Energy & Natural Resources Practice, and Milan Counsel Juljan Puna.

Teesworks – the UK's largest freeport – is being developed as an integrated energy hub and will include new energies such as hydrogen, carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS), and offshore wind projects, including monopile manufacturer SeAH Wind.

Krishna said, "We are delighted to have advised Teesworks on this major operating contract, an essential element of the flagship development project involving Europe's largest brownfield site. Teesworks is an exceptional and transformational project for the entire region, converting Tees Valley into an integrated energy hub and playing a key role in providing new energy solutions. The scheme is pioneering the UK's green energy transition efforts."

Puna added, "We are profoundly grateful to Teesworks for the opportunity to advise them, and work alongside their team led by General Counsel John Booth, on such a major contract and milestone of their incredibly inspiring project, which is bound to have a tremendous impact on the area and so many people living there."

