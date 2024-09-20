Greenberg Traurig Advises Titan Co-Investor, LP on Close Brothers Asset Management Business Acquisition

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has advised Titan Co-Investor, LP in its investment alongside Oaktree Capital Management, LP in the acquisition of Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM), the wealth management business of Close Brothers Group plc.

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has advised Titan Co-Investor, LP in its investment alongside Oaktree Capital Management, LP in the acquisition of Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM), the wealth management business of Close Brothers Group plc.

Transaction Highlights

The equity value of up to £200 million, including £28 million of contingent deferred consideration in the form of preference shares, represents a multiple of 27 times CBAM's statutory operating profit after tax for the 2024 financial year.[1]

The Transaction is expected to complete in early 2025 calendar year and is conditional upon receipt of certain customary regulatory approvals.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Private Equity Shareholder Sava Savov, working closely with Tax Shareholder Sophie Allen, Financial Regulatory & Compliance Shareholder Tim Dolan, and Corporate Senior Associate Eleni Pittas and Associate William Thompson.

Savov said, "We are delighted to support Titan Co-Investor, LP on this important transaction, which will enable CBAM to accelerate its growth strategy under its new ownership."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

[1] Calculated based on Operating Profit After Tax per Close Brothers' Preliminary Results for the year end to 31 July 2024 published by Close Brothers

Media Contact

Stephen Rowe, Greenberg Traurig, +44 7826511845, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig