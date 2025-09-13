Greenberg Traurig Advises Value Arrendadora on Establishment of Long-Term Note Program and First Issuance

Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office advised Value Arrendadora on the establishment of a new long-term note program and on the first issuance of notes totaling MXN $1 billion, through the Mexican Stock Exchange.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office advised Value Arrendadora on the establishment of a new long-term note program and on the first issuance of notes totaling MXN $1 billion, through the Mexican Stock Exchange. The notes are partially backed by zero-coupon bonds issued by Banobras.

Altor Casa de Bolsa and Value Casa de Bolsa acted as joint lead underwriters for both the program and the first issuance, facilitating the placement and distribution of the certificates in the Mexican capital markets.

The Greenberg Traurig team in Mexico City was led by Capital Markets Shareholder David Argueta, supported by Associates Edgar Fernando Orozco Ceballos and Andres Gallástegui Rodríguez, as well as Law Clerk María Fernanda León Cuevas.

Value Arrendadora is a Mexican non-bank financial institution specializing in leasing and structured financial solutions for businesses across various industries.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

