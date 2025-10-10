Greenberg Traurig Advises Vanbarton Group on $135M Acquisition of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Vanbarton Group LLC and its investment partners in the $135 million acquisition of an office building in Midtown Manhattan.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented longtime client Vanbarton Group LLC and its investment partners in the $135 million acquisition of an office building at 6 E. 43rd St. in Midtown Manhattan.

Vanbarton, a real estate investment and advisory firm, plans to convert the 27-story building into 441 rental apartments, with about a quarter of the units set aside for affordable housing.

In addition to the acquisition, Greenberg Traurig represented Vanbarton during the negotiations and closing of a $300 million loan from Brookfield to finance both the purchase and redevelopment of the property. The firm also advised on the investment partnership agreement.

The New York-based Greenberg Traurig deal team was led by Real Estate Shareholders Gary S. Kleinman and Adam M. Goldstein. They were assisted by New York Real Estate Associates Zachary E. Schelberg and Amanda L. Rudolf, as well as Paralegal Supervisor Tana Brkani.

