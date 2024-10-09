Greenberg Traurig Advises Volkswagen Leasing on USD$200 Million Note Issuance in Mexico

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented Volkswagen Leasing (VWL) as external legal advisors in a two-tranche issuance of USD $200 million notes. These notes are guaranteed by Volkswagen Financial Services Overseas AG, marking VWL's largest issuance in Mexico in the past 15 years.

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented Volkswagen Leasing (VWL) as external legal advisors in a two-tranche issuance of USD $200 million notes. These notes are guaranteed by Volkswagen Financial Services Overseas AG, marking VWL's largest issuance in Mexico in the past 15 years.

Casa de Bolsa BBVA Mexico, Grupo Financiero BBVA Mexico, HSBC Casa de Bolsa, Grupo Financiero HSBC and Casa de Bolsa Santander, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, acted as underwriters and CIBANCO serving as the common representative.

Volkswagen Leasing is recognized as the leading automotive financing company in the Mexican market, noted for having the largest volume issued to date.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Capital Markets Shareholder David Argueta, with key contributions from Associate Andres Gallastegui.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, tax, international trade, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

