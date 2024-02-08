Greenberg Traurig Again Expands National White Collar, Litigation Capabilities with Addition of Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Ivy A. Wang in Los Angeles

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has again expanded its White Collar Defense & Investigations and Litigation practices with the addition of Ivy A. Wang as a shareholder in the Los Angeles office.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has again expanded its White Collar Defense & Investigations and Litigation practices with the addition of Ivy A. Wang as a shareholder in the Los Angeles office. She joins from litigation boutique Ellis George LLP, where both she and recently added Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Thomas P. O'Brien were partners. Wang served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California during O'Brien's tenure as U.S. Attorney for the same region.

"We are particularly pleased to welcome Ivy, whose legal prowess is renowned within the California legal and business communities," said Gregory A. Fishman and Barbara A. Jones, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Los Angeles office, in a joint statement. "Her addition exemplifies our commitment to provide clients with both exceptional counsel and service through highly skilled attorneys in our six offices throughout the state and across our global platform."

Wang has deep experience in white collar criminal and regulatory defense. She represents individuals and corporations in connection with all phases of investigations by federal and state enforcement authorities, from initial government contact through the end of trial proceedings. She also conducts internal investigations on behalf of corporations and governmental organizations. In addition, Wang litigates commercial disputes ranging from trade secrets and unfair business practices to contract disagreements in both state and federal court.

As an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, Wang spent 12 years investigating and prosecuting diverse criminal matters, including insider trading, investment fraud, economic espionage, RICO, violent crime, narcotics trafficking, and identity theft. In this capacity, she was recognized with the 2010 Executive Office for United States Attorneys Director's Award for securing the first trial conviction in the nation under 18 U.S.C. § 1831 - economic espionage on behalf of a foreign government, in United States v. Dongfan Chung.

"The depth and breadth of Ivy's experience in both government and private practice will be a tremendous asset to our clients," said Jared E. Dwyer, Adam S. Hoffinger, and Nathan J. Muyskens, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice, in a joint statement. "Her significant level of trial experience coupled with her perspective on internal investigations will undoubtedly provide invaluable insights and strategy."

Wang's experience includes defending a medical doctor charged in a $355 million federal health care fraud prosecution where the jury fully acquitted the client on all counts. Similarly, she obtained a dismissal on all counts for a U.S. Navy admiral in the federal "Fat Leonard" bribery prosecution, after a four-month trial which ended in a hung jury verdict. Ivy also has successfully navigated multiple targets through federal and state criminal investigations in which her clients avoided any prosecution.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig is the perfect way for me to provide my clients with global legal resources and the synergies of being represented by high caliber attorney teams locally, nationally, and internationally," Wang said. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues as part of a preeminent white collar defense team that is uniquely well-prepared to go to trial if necessary."

Wang received her J.D. from Yale Law School and an A.B., cum laude, from Harvard College.

About Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice: Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice comprises over 70 practitioners around the world who are prepared to tackle whatever challenges arise, whenever they arise. The team includes over 60 former prosecutors from U.S. and non-U.S. enforcement agencies, with a wide array of experience and intimate knowledge of the highest levels of federal and state government. Over the past 10 years, our White Collar Defense & Investigations lawyers have served as first chair on over 180 cases.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 700 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

