Greenberg Traurig and Kemal Hawa Shortlisted in TMT M&A Awards USA 2023: Lawyer of the Year and Several Deals of the Year Categories

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and its Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group has been shortlisted in several categories in this year's TMT M&A Awards USA 2023.

The awards recognize "the most active TMT M&A Investment Banks, Law Firms, Infrastructure Investors, Transaction Advisors, Industry CEOs and Heads of M&A, as well as individual deal categories," for their contributions to and impact as the most significant mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions of the year.

Kemal Hawa, co-chair of the Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group, was shortlisted for TMT Lawyer of the Year. Earlier this year, Hawa was included in Capacity Media's 2023 Power 100.

Additionally, three deals on which Greenberg Traurig advised were shortlisted. They were:

Towers Deal of the Year

Greenberg Traurig represented Carlyle in its $1 billion investment into Tillman Global Holdings (TGH).

Greenberg Traurig represented Phoenix Tower International in its $930 million sale of 3,800 towers to WOM.

Data Center Deal of the Year

Greenberg Traurig represented EdgeCore in its $1.2 billion sale to the global private equity firm the Partners Group.

Greenberg Traurig's Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing Industry Group is composed of a dedicated team of attorneys with experience advising clients in virtually every type of cloud transaction in more than 100 countries, including some of the largest data center operators and content and cloud service providers in the world. The group regularly represents data center operators, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers, content providers, investors, and lenders in connection with data center acquisitions, leases and development projects, terrestrial network deals, and submarine cable consortium and private subsea cable contracts.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

