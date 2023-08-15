Greenberg Traurig and the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV Host 4th Summit for Corporate Governance

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) will co-host the fourth annual Summit for Corporate Governance Sept. 22 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort.

The keynote speaker will be Stephen M. Bainbridge, the William D. Warren Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of California Los Angeles School of Law. His scholarship covers a variety of subjects, with a strong emphasis on the law and economics of public corporations.

Bainbridge's speech will be based on his new book, "The Profit Motive: Defending Shareholder Value Maximization," a skeptical look at Environmental Social & Governance (ESG) and stakeholder capitalism.

The summit will feature in-depth panel discussions and simulations on pressing matters facing corporate boards of directors, with opening remarks by Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Michael J. Bonner and Associate Professor of Law at the William S. Boyd School of Law Benjamin P. Edwards.

"We are honored to once again co-host the summit at a pivotal time for public corporations and their boards," said Bonner, who is also a managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas office. "Against the backdrop of an evolving body of legislation and regulation, directors and officers of public companies should have resources at their disposal to navigate this unique climate."

The scheduled topics and participants include:

The SEC Speaks – And Boards Must Listen!

Barbara A. Jones , Greenberg Traurig

, Greenberg Traurig

Andrew Jennings , Emory Law School

, Emory Law School

Mike Shalmy , Greenberg Traurig





, Greenberg Traurig A Board Simulation: Bringing the Team Together to Address a Corporate Crisis

Benjamin P. Edwards, William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV



David Greenblatt , Cavco Industries, Inc.

, Cavco Industries, Inc.

Jordan Rae Kelly , FTI Consulting

, FTI Consulting

Hilary R. Sledge-Sarnor , Greenberg Traurig

, Greenberg Traurig

Ed Trissel , Joele Frank





Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Advising Today's Boards on Difficult ESG Decisions

Iskender "Alex" H. Catto, Greenberg Traurig



Susan L. Blount , University of Texas at Austin School of Law

, School of Law

Charles Elson , University of Delaware

,

Peggy Foran , Prudential Financial, Inc.

, Prudential Financial, Inc.

Jessica Wirth Strine , Sustainable Governance Partners

Internal Investigations —The Why and the How

Frank M. Placenti, Greenberg Traurig



Cuneyt A. Akay , Greenberg Traurig

, Greenberg Traurig

Rachel J. Anderson , William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV

, William S. Boyd School of Law at

William Pollard , Deloitte

Support for the conference is provided by the following sponsors:

Connor Group

Deloitte

Joele Frank

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whittier Trust

For the latest information about this year's program, please visit: 2023 Summit for Corporate Governance.

About the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV: Established in 1998, the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has nearly 400 students and offers three juris doctor degree programs: a full-time day program, a part-time day program, and a part-time evening program. The school also offers a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Gaming Law and Regulation and three dual degree programs: the J.D./MBA, J.D./M.S.W., and J.D./Ph.D. It is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

