Greenberg Traurig and the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV Host 5th Summit for Corporate Governance

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) will co-host the fifth annual Summit for Corporate Governance Sept. 20 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort.

The summit will feature in-depth panel discussions and simulations on hot topics facing corporate boards of directors, with opening remarks by Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas office Co-Managing Shareholder Michael J. Bonner, UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield, William S. Boyd School of Law Dean Leah Chan Grinvald, and Professor of Law at the William S. Boyd School of Law Benjamin P. Edwards.

"Public, private, and emerging growth companies – and their boards – face a myriad of changes that must be addressed," said Bonner, who is a member of Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice. "We are honored to once again co-host this summit for directors and senior corporate leadership to gather, discuss, and examine a variety of key governance issues."

The keynote luncheon speaker will be nationally renowned corporate law expert Charles Elson, founding director of the Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance and the retired Edgar S. Woolard, Jr. chair in corporate governance at the University of Delaware.

The Summit panels and participants include:

The Business of the Board

Flora R. Perez, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Fort Lauderdale

Anita Lynch, board member, Nasdaq U.S. Exchanges

Lawrence X. Taylor, director, Caliber

Judy Tomkins, vice president and senior associate general counsel, Las Vegas Sands

CEO Successions: From Strategically Planned to Midnight Crises

Michael J. Bonner, co-managing shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Las Vegas

Michael Coyne, formerly of MUFG Americas & MUFG Union Bank, N.A

Art Garcia, board member, ABM Industries, American Electric Power, Elanco Animal Health, and Raymond James

Radhika Papandreou, president of North America, Korn Ferry

Challenges to Delaware's Dominance: Contributing Causes, Rush to Remedy and Anxiously Awaiting Alternatives

Frank M. Placenti, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Phoenix

Francisco "Cisco" Aguilar, Nevada secretary of state

Benjamin P. Edwards, professor of law, William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV

Justin E. Mann, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Delaware

Robert G. Rosenberg, managing director, Houlihan Lokey

Stockholder Derivative Actions: Avoiding Them, Managing Them, and Defending Them

Daniel J. Tyukody, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Los Angeles

Anthony Rickey, founder, Margrave Law, LLC

Andrea Rose, partner, Joele Frank

Support for the conference is provided by the following sponsors:

Joele Frank

Whittier Trust

For the latest information about this year's program, please visit: 2024 Summit for Corporate Governance.

