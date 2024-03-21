Greenberg Traurig Announces Elevation of Real Estate Attorney David B. Lipner to Shareholder

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP elevated David B. Lipner, a member of the firm's Real Estate Practice, from associate to shareholder.

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP elevated David B. Lipner, a member of the firm's Real Estate Practice, from associate to shareholder.

"The elevation season always is a special time of year in that we are proud to recognize the talent and effort our attorneys invest in our clients and themselves," said Alexander L. Scarola, managing shareholder of the firm's Philadelphia office, where Lipner is based. "David has grown as a lawyer, and we are pleased to welcome him as a shareholder."

Lipner, who joined the firm in 2019, is one of the firm's 38 recently elevated shareholders, attorneys situated in 20 offices serving in 12 separate primary practices areas. Additionally, 22 other firm attorneys practicing in 11 areas of law from 14 offices were elevated to of counsel. He is one of nine newly minted shareholders in the Real Estate Practice.

Admitted in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Lipner represents developers, real estate investment funds, private equity firms, institutional investors, and real estate investment trusts on a local, national, and global scale. He focuses his practice on complex commercial real estate transactions, including joint ventures, development deals, construction and permanent financings, acquisitions, and dispositions. His deep experience also spans leading portfolio transactions as well as drafting and negotiating ground leases for development sites.

A cum laude 2016 graduate of the Temple University Beasley School of Law, Lipner once served as staff editor of the Temple Law Review and holds a B.A. in international politics from Penn State University.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Founded in 1997, the Philadelphia office provides multidisciplinary legal services with a team of more than 60 attorneys in Real Estate; Litigation; Public Finance & Infrastructure; Labor & Employment; Environmental; Government Law & Policy; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; White Collar Defense & Investigations; Corporate; Institutional Banking & Investment Services; Investment Management & Regulation; Immigration & Compliance; Health Care & FDA; and Tax practices. The Philadelphia office represents a broad range of clients in real estate, manufacturing, health care, higher education, financial, and insurance industries, as well as state and local governments, professional services, and energy firms. The office also is known for its pro bono work and community service/social action initiatives in the Philadelphia region.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Nia Meeks, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 215.988.7832, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP