Greenberg Traurig Appoints Leading Antitrust Litigator Bill Katz as Global Co-Chair of Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice

DALLAS, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added prominent antitrust litigator Bill Katz as Global Co-Chair of the Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice. He will be based in Dallas and Washington, D.C., and joins from Holland & Knight.

In addition to counseling clients on a variety of antitrust issues, Katz is a first-chair trial lawyer who represents clients before federal and state trial and appellate courts, arbitration panels, and administrative agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. Besides helping clients resolve complex disputes, he also has experience conducting internal investigations, representing audit committees, and designing and implementing compliance and training programs. Katz has been Co-Chair of the Trial Practice Committee of the American Bar Association's (ABA) Antitrust Law Section since 2022.

"Welcoming Bill, who is widely known as highly effective legal counsel in antitrust issues, particularly in the health care and energy industries, is a key move in Greenberg Traurig's strategy to further build our Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice globally. With robust demand for antitrust transactional and litigation counsel worldwide, we are certain he will provide clients with exceptional representation and service in this area that continues to grow in importance," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "Over the decades, we have always grown primarily by choosing individuals and teams in strategic areas, planning for long term success, and placing our values and culture first. Bill's appointment is another example of this strategy that has worked so well for us."

Katz joins Tonya M. Esposito in chairing Greenberg Traurig's Global Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice, which supports clients on the broad array of antitrust issues, drawing on the capabilities of attorneys in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. They advise on the antitrust aspects of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, including handling complex multi-jurisdictional merger control filings. They also work with clients to craft antitrust compliance programs, oversee internal investigations, represent clients in government antitrust investigations, and are trial-ready for litigation when necessary. In addition, the practice's attorneys advise on complementary areas of trade regulation, consumer protection, sales and distribution practices, procurement, state aid and utility-specific regulation.

"Bill's joining the firm is important in our approach to strategically building the firm's antitrust capabilities on a global scale. He will serve clients of the firm by providing highly skilled legal counsel. His experience allows him to provide exceptional insights to clients because he understands the complexities that companies experience in navigating business decisions in Texas," said Demetrius G. McDaniel, Senior Vice President of Greenberg Traurig. "Bill is an outstanding addition to our firm, and we are delighted to have him join us."

In addition to Katz's current position with the ABA's Antitrust Law Section, he has also served in various leadership roles within it since 2003. He is a frequent speaker and writer on antitrust issues.

"I look forward to working with Bill to continue the growth of Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Litigation & Compliance Regulation Practice," Esposito said. "Due to the firm's worldwide platform that allows us to serve clients whenever and wherever needed, our team has the distinct ability to provide legal expertise and strategic oversight to all clients impacted by antitrust issues on a global basis."

"I have long been impressed by Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice, whose attorneys have an exceptional, top-notch reputation for serving clients globally. This attracted me to the firm alongside the exciting opportunity to enhance the antitrust practice," Katz said. "Greenberg Traurig offers clients truly holistic representation in antitrust matters across industries and geographically, including in mergers and acquisitions and litigation related to them, as well as in class actions and multidistrict cases."

