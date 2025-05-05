Greenberg Traurig Assists HydroFleet in Collaboration to Build Groundbreaking Hydrogen Refueling Station in Georgia

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys assisted fleet solutions company HydroFleet, Inc. in the creation of a logistics collaboration to build a new hydrogen production and refueling station at the HTWO Energy Savannah site in Pooler, Georgia.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys assisted fleet solutions company HydroFleet, Inc. in the creation of a logistics collaboration to build a new hydrogen production and refueling station at the HTWO Energy Savannah site in Pooler, Georgia.

The project, which is the trucking industry's first high-volume, Class 8 hydrogen refueling station in the United States, represents a major investment in clean energy and sustainable transportation that will service zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) heavy trucks.

In addition to HydroFleet, the collaboration includes Hyundai Motor North America, HTWO Logistics, Capital Development Partners, Axpo, Savannah Economic Development Authority, and Southeast Hydrogen Energy Alliance. HydroFleet offers companies a selection of zero-emissions, over-the-road tractor-trailers, delivery vehicles, and industrial forklifts, as well as fleet management support and other services.

The Greenberg Traurig attorney team on the matter was led by Shareholder Jennifer A. Surprenant, based in the New York office, and Shareholder Raffael Fiumara, based in the Miami office. It also included Shareholders Nanette Aguirre of the Westchester County and New York offices, C. Logan Anderson of the Atlanta and São Paulo offices, William Garner of the Houston office, David Gillespie of the New York office, and Alan C. Sheppard Jr. of the Orlando office, as well as Of Counsel Kristy "Kitt" Ritter and Associates Cesar Fischer and Sergio Shapiro, all of the Miami office.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

