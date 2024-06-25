Greenberg Traurig Atlanta Selected as Daily Report 2024 Southeastern Legal Awards Finalist in Multiple Categories

The office is recognized as finalists for 'Law Firm of the Year,' 'Litigation Department of the Year,' 'Litigation Department of the Year: Product Liability,' and two individual finalist categories

ATLANTA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Atlanta office was selected by The American Lawyer's Daily Report as a 2024 Southeastern Legal Award Finalist in multiple categories.

The office was named a "Law Firm of the Year" finalist, "Litigation Department of the Year" finalist, and "Litigation Department of the Year, Product Liability" finalist. Theodore I. Blum, managing shareholder of the firm's Atlanta office, and Keshia M. Tiemann, a shareholder in Atlanta's Labor & Employment Practice, were recognized as "Managing Partner of the Year" and "Best Mentor" finalists, respectively. Awards were announced during the publication's June 20 awards reception.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Atlanta: Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta office offers clients the local capabilities and wide-ranging experience of more than 115 attorneys, supported by the resources and reach of the firm's global platform. The firm's collaborative culture is reflected by attorneys who serve their clients with a combination of legal and business skills that are vital in today's competitive, global environment. Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta team brings a practical approach to the representation of our clients.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Mara Maddox, Greenberg Traurig, 6785532296, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig