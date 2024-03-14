Greenberg Traurig Attorney Recognized on Billboard's 2024 Women in Music List

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder, Charmaine D. Smith was recognized on Billboard's 2024 "Women in Music List." The annual list honors a diverse group of accomplished female executives from various industry sectors, celebrating their notable achievements over the past year.

ATLANTA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LL P Shareholder, Charmaine D. Smith was recognized on Billboard's 2024 "Women in Music List." The annual list honors a diverse group of accomplished female executives from various industry sectors, celebrating their notable achievements over the past year.

"I am immensely proud to congratulate Charmaine on this well-deserved recognition," said Bobby Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice. "Her outstanding contributions to our industry exemplify the excellence we strive for, and her inclusion serves as a testament to her remarkable achievements."

Smith has been practicing intellectual property law for over two decades and focuses her transactional practice on the licensing of music, videos, and other entertainment-related content. She advises clients on the music licensing landscape and rights implicated, formulates licensing approaches and royalty structures unique to the client's needs and products/services, and negotiates deals with music content licensors on behalf of digital media companies for exploitation in the United States and around the world.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

