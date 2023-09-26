Greenberg Traurig, Attorneys Have Key Roles at ACC Foundation Professional Development Retreat

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continued its annual sponsorship of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Foundation's Good Lawyers to Great Lawyers Strategic Professional Development Retreat, with firm attorneys presenting during the 2023 gathering held Sept. 18-20 in Carlsbad, California.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continued its annual sponsorship of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Foundation's Good Lawyers to Great Lawyers Strategic Professional Development Retreat, with firm attorneys presenting during the 2023 gathering held Sept. 18-20 in Carlsbad, California.

"Greenberg Traurig and the ACC Foundation have had a long and robust relationship," Greenberg Traurig Co-President Ernest L. Greer said. "ACC and the firm share the same commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession. We are proud to sponsor this annual retreat and several other important ACC programs." In his position, Greer plays a key role in the strategic direction of the firm and firmwide day-to-day operations, while also serving as chairman of the Washington, D.C. office. Greer is a highly accomplished business attorney and a leader and champion for the community.

In addition to Greer, firm Litigation Practice Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Officer, and Senior Vice President Nikki Lewis Simon. and Labor & Employment Practice Shareholder and Chair of the firm's Washington, D.C. Labor and Employment Practice Group Johnine P. Barnes participated.

Simon moderated a panel titled "Moving the Needle: Diversity Data Driving Change."

"Utilizing data, we can find better, more strategic, and more inclusive paths forward," Simon said. "Metrics can have a meaningful purpose when properly designed and implemented."

The panel showcased benchmarking data from both the ACC Foundation DEI Maturity Assessment (powered by Ethisphere), as well as the Foundation and Justice Bid's Advancing DEI Strategy with Actionable Law Firm Diversity Data Report. Prior to assuming primary responsibilities on the business side of the firm, Simon, a commercial litigator with more than two decades of experience, represented her cross-industry clients' business objectives by protecting their capital – human, intellectual, and financial – against claims of wrongdoing in complex commercial and class action litigation.

Barnes moderated a panel titled "Insights from the C-Suite: Meeting Your CEO's Unspoken Expectations," which focused on navigating communication barriers that may exist in relationship with an organization's leadership. The panel presented perspectives from both Business Leaders (Anthony Sharett, President - Pathward) and the General Counsel seat (Colleen Collins, General Counsel – Heatherwood Luxury Rentals and Wendy Webb Williams, General Counsel & Vice President of Corporate Operations – Pairwise Plaints).

Barnes, who has been nationally recognized by Chambers, Legal 500 and Lawdragon for her labor and employment practice, counsels and advises clients ranging from family-owned businesses to Fortune 20 companies on employment and compliance matters. Barnes' board service for both corporate and non-profit entities allows her to bring a unique perspective marrying legal and business strategies for clients, as has been recognized as a Diverse Business Leader by the Washington Business Journal.

"The ACC Foundation is always on point with its program topics. Understanding your CEO's expectations and knowing how to communicate with your leaders is essential for any attorney, in-house or at a law firm to succeed and plays an important part in corporate success," Barnes said.

The ACC Foundation's Good Lawyers to Great Lawyers Strategic Professional Development Retreat offers the opportunity for an exchange between leading in-house counsel, partners, and business professionals. The annual event includes small, advice driven, closed door discussions that provide up close and personal feedback from seasoned executives for attorneys in the mid-point of their careers. Keynote sessions and panels focus on leadership and feature top lawyers from some of the United States's largest corporations.

"The Greenberg Traurig magic was felt from day one with Nikki kicking off the conference with her panel Moving the Needle: Diversity Data Driving Change actively engaging attendees and allowing them to share their DEI challenges, strategies, and concerns for the future while learning how to use data to power their efforts," ACC Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Chen said about the event and the firm's sponsorship. "[This] extended to the Starry Nights, Champagne & Bites afterparty reception where were happy to feature a champagne tasting hosted by Marvina Robinson of B. Stuyvesant Champagnes and a stellar performance by Grammy Award-winning musician Ben Williams. And it was present in every encounter between Nikki and Johnine and the attendees as they engaged in sessions, networking events, and the beautiful dinner they hosted on the last evening of the conference. The [firm's]presence enhances this conference and our attendee experience in every way, and we are immensely grateful."

