Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Practices Named to Chambers Europe and Germany 2025

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifty-one lawyers and 21 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LL P are recognized in the 2025 edition of Chambers Europe, and 14 lawyers and four practices are recognized in Chambers Germany 2025.

Chambers and Partners, a UK–based publisher, selects lawyers for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world. Lawyers, practice areas, and firms are ranked by placement in bands, with "Band 1" being the highest. Lawyers may also receive individual awards, such as "Senior Statesperson" and "Eminent Practitioner."

The firm is ranked "Band 1" in Germany for Real Estate and Real Estate Finance, and Poland for Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability, Private Equity, and Real Estate.

The following lawyers received special individual recognitions:

Lejb Fogelman (Corporate/M&A High-End Capability and Private Equity – Poland ) and Alberto Santa Maria (Dispute Resolution and Dispute Resolution: Most in Demand Arbitrators – Italy ) as "Senior Statespeople."

) and Alberto Santa Maria (Dispute Resolution and Dispute Resolution: Most in Demand Arbitrators – ) as "Senior Statespeople." Paul Maher (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market – UK) and Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch (Real Estate – Poland ) as "Eminent Practitioners"

(Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market – UK) and (Real Estate – ) as "Eminent Practitioners" Marzio Longo (Real Estate – Italy ) as "Star Individuals."

(Real Estate – ) as "Star Individuals." Filip Kijowski (Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability – Poland ), Kamil Majewski (Real Estate – Poland ), Sabine Schoute (Banking & Finance –Netherlands), Marc E. Snell (Investment Funds: Real Estate – UK), Thomas Timmermans (Employment – Netherlands ), Coco van Zuiden (Real Estate – Netherlands ), and Simone Wijngaard (Real Estate – Netherlands ) as "Up and Coming."

(Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability – ), (Real Estate – ), (Banking & Finance –Netherlands), (Investment Funds: Real Estate – UK), (Employment – ), Coco van Zuiden (Real Estate – ), and (Real Estate – ) as "Up and Coming." Pietro Missanelli : (Competition/European – Italy ) as "Associates to Watch."

Schoute also was recognized with a "Spotlight" for Real Estate: Finance – Netherlands.

The following shareholders are ranked "Band 1" in their respective regions:

Steven Cowins (Investment Funds: Real Estate – UK)

(Investment Funds: Real Estate – UK) Claudia Hard (Real Estate: Finance – Germany )

(Real Estate: Finance – ) Herald Jongen (TMT IT & IT Outsourcing – Netherlands )

) Stephan Rau (Healthcare – Germany )

(Healthcare – ) Christian Schede (Real Estate – Germany )

(Real Estate – ) Agnieszka Stankiewicz (Real Estate – Poland )

(Real Estate – ) David van Dijk (Real Estate – Netherlands )

The following Greenberg Traurig practices are recognized in the 2025 edition of Chambers Europe and Chambers Germany by region:

Europe-Wide

Real Estate

Germany

Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Real Estate

Real Estate: Finance

TMT: Media

Italy

Compliance

Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Dispute Resolution

Real Estate

Netherlands

Banking & Finance

Real Estate

Tax

TMT IT & IT Outsourcing

Poland

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets: Equity

Competition/Antitrust

Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability

Employment

Litigation

Private Equity

Real Estate

Tax

UK

Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Investment Funds: Real Estate

Tax

The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers are recognized in the 2025 edition of Chambers Europe and Chambers Germany by region:

Germany

Henrik Armah – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

– Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market Wencke Bäsler – Real Estate

Kati Beckmann – Investment Funds

– Investment Funds Daniel Benighaus – Real Estate

Viola Bensinger – TMT: Media

– TMT: Media Christoph Enaux – TMT: Telecommunications

Claudia Hard – Real Estate: Finance

– Real Estate: Finance Nicolai Lagoni – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

– Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market Anika Mitzkait – Real Estate: Finance

Stephan Rau – Healthcare

– Healthcare Florian Rösch – Real Estate

Christian Schede – Real Estate

– Real Estate Peter Schorling – Real Estate and Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

– Real Estate and Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market Henning Sieber – Real Estate

Italy

Riccardo Agostinelli – Banking & Finance and Restructuring/Insolvency

– Banking & Finance and Restructuring/Insolvency Corrado Angelelli – Capital Markets: Securitisation and Real Estate: Finance

– Capital Markets: Securitisation and Real Estate: Finance Bruno Cova – Compliance and Restructuring/Insolvency

– Compliance and Restructuring/Insolvency Mariafrancesca De Leo – Dispute Resolution

Luigi Fontanesi – Intellectual Property

– Intellectual Property Edoardo Gambaro – Competition/European Law

– Competition/European Law Eriprando Guerritore – Private Equity: Fund Formation

Marzio Longo – Real Estate

– Real Estate Pietro Missanelli – Competition/European Law

– Competition/European Law Alberto Santa Maria – Dispute Resolution and Dispute Resolution: Most in Demand Arbitrators

Luigi Santa Maria – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Mario Santa Maria – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Netherlands

Herald Jongen – TMT: IT & IT Outsourcing

Radboud Ribbert – Intellectual Property: General-Mostly Trademark/Copyright

Sabine Schoute – Banking & Finance and Real Estate: Finance

Thomas Timmermans – Employment

Thomas van der Vliet – Tax

David van Dijk – Real Estate

Alexander van Hövell – Real Estate: Leading Notaries

Coco van Zuiden – Real Estate

Bas Vletter – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Simone Wijngaard – Real Estate

Poland

Rafał Baranowski – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability and Private Equity

Radomił Charzyński – Real Estate

Lejb Fogelman – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability and Private Equity

Robert Gago – Competition/Antitrust

– Competition/Antitrust Anna Hałas-Krawczyk – Employment

Maciej Jodkowski – Real Estate

Maciej Kacymirow – Tax

Filip Kijowski – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability

– Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability Tomasz Korczyński – Projects & Infrastructure

Konrad Kosicki – Energy & Natural Resources

– Energy & Natural Resources Marek Kozaczuk – Tax

– Tax Klaudia Królak– Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability and Private Equity

Kamil Majewski – Real Estate

– Real Estate Piotr Nerwiński – Banking & Finance

Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch – Real Estate

– Real Estate Paweł Pietkiewicz – Arbitrators and Litigation

Paweł Piotrowski – Capital Markets: Equity

Rafał Sieński – Capital Markets: Equity

Agnieszka Stankiewicz – Real Estate

– Real Estate Andrzej Wysokiński – Banking & Finance and Restructuring/Insolvency

UK

Fiona Adams – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

– Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market Andrew Caunt – Capital Markets: Equity

– Capital Markets: Equity Steven Cowins – Investment: Real Estate

– Investment: Real Estate John Houghton – Restructuring/Insolvency

– Restructuring/Insolvency Paul Maher – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

– Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market James Mountain – Capital Markets: Equity

– Capital Markets: Equity Sarah Moyles – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Marc Snell – Investment: Real Estate

– Investment: Real Estate Henrietta Walker – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

