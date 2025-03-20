Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Practices Named to Chambers Europe and Germany 2025

Fifty-one lawyers and 21 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2025 edition of Chambers Europe, and 14 lawyers and four practices are recognized in Chambers Germany 2025.
Chambers and Partners, a UK–based publisher, selects lawyers for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world. Lawyers, practice areas, and firms are ranked by placement in bands, with "Band 1" being the highest. Lawyers may also receive individual awards, such as "Senior Statesperson" and "Eminent Practitioner."
The firm is ranked "Band 1" in Germany for Real Estate and Real Estate Finance, and Poland for Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability, Private Equity, and Real Estate.
The following lawyers received special individual recognitions:
- Lejb Fogelman (Corporate/M&A High-End Capability and Private Equity – Poland) and Alberto Santa Maria (Dispute Resolution and Dispute Resolution: Most in Demand Arbitrators – Italy) as "Senior Statespeople."
- Paul Maher (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market – UK) and Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch (Real Estate – Poland) as "Eminent Practitioners"
- Marzio Longo (Real Estate – Italy) as "Star Individuals."
- Filip Kijowski (Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability – Poland), Kamil Majewski (Real Estate – Poland), Sabine Schoute (Banking & Finance –Netherlands), Marc E. Snell (Investment Funds: Real Estate – UK), Thomas Timmermans (Employment – Netherlands), Coco van Zuiden (Real Estate – Netherlands), and Simone Wijngaard (Real Estate – Netherlands) as "Up and Coming."
- Pietro Missanelli: (Competition/European – Italy) as "Associates to Watch."
Schoute also was recognized with a "Spotlight" for Real Estate: Finance – Netherlands.
The following shareholders are ranked "Band 1" in their respective regions:
- Steven Cowins (Investment Funds: Real Estate – UK)
- Claudia Hard (Real Estate: Finance – Germany)
- Herald Jongen (TMT IT & IT Outsourcing – Netherlands)
- Stephan Rau (Healthcare – Germany)
- Christian Schede (Real Estate – Germany)
- Agnieszka Stankiewicz (Real Estate – Poland)
- David van Dijk (Real Estate – Netherlands)
The following Greenberg Traurig practices are recognized in the 2025 edition of Chambers Europe and Chambers Germany by region:
Europe-Wide
- Real Estate
Germany
- Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Real Estate
- Real Estate: Finance
- TMT: Media
Italy
- Compliance
- Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Dispute Resolution
- Real Estate
Netherlands
- Banking & Finance
- Real Estate
- Tax
- TMT IT & IT Outsourcing
Poland
- Banking & Finance
- Capital Markets: Equity
- Competition/Antitrust
- Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability
- Employment
- Litigation
- Private Equity
- Real Estate
- Tax
UK
- Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Investment Funds: Real Estate
- Tax
The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers are recognized in the 2025 edition of Chambers Europe and Chambers Germany by region:
Germany
- Henrik Armah – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Wencke Bäsler – Real Estate
- Kati Beckmann – Investment Funds
- Daniel Benighaus – Real Estate
- Viola Bensinger – TMT: Media
- Christoph Enaux – TMT: Telecommunications
- Claudia Hard – Real Estate: Finance
- Nicolai Lagoni – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Anika Mitzkait – Real Estate: Finance
- Stephan Rau – Healthcare
- Florian Rösch – Real Estate
- Christian Schede – Real Estate
- Peter Schorling – Real Estate and Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Henning Sieber – Real Estate
Italy
- Riccardo Agostinelli – Banking & Finance and Restructuring/Insolvency
- Corrado Angelelli – Capital Markets: Securitisation and Real Estate: Finance
- Bruno Cova – Compliance and Restructuring/Insolvency
- Mariafrancesca De Leo – Dispute Resolution
- Luigi Fontanesi – Intellectual Property
- Edoardo Gambaro – Competition/European Law
- Eriprando Guerritore – Private Equity: Fund Formation
- Marzio Longo – Real Estate
- Pietro Missanelli – Competition/European Law
- Alberto Santa Maria – Dispute Resolution and Dispute Resolution: Most in Demand Arbitrators
- Luigi Santa Maria – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Mario Santa Maria – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
Netherlands
- Herald Jongen – TMT: IT & IT Outsourcing
- Radboud Ribbert – Intellectual Property: General-Mostly Trademark/Copyright
- Sabine Schoute – Banking & Finance and Real Estate: Finance
- Thomas Timmermans – Employment
- Thomas van der Vliet – Tax
- David van Dijk – Real Estate
- Alexander van Hövell – Real Estate: Leading Notaries
- Coco van Zuiden – Real Estate
- Bas Vletter – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Simone Wijngaard – Real Estate
Poland
- Rafał Baranowski – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability and Private Equity
- Radomił Charzyński – Real Estate
- Lejb Fogelman – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability and Private Equity
- Robert Gago – Competition/Antitrust
- Anna Hałas-Krawczyk – Employment
- Maciej Jodkowski – Real Estate
- Maciej Kacymirow – Tax
- Filip Kijowski – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability
- Tomasz Korczyński – Projects & Infrastructure
- Konrad Kosicki – Energy & Natural Resources
- Marek Kozaczuk – Tax
- Klaudia Królak– Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability and Private Equity
- Kamil Majewski – Real Estate
- Piotr Nerwiński – Banking & Finance
- Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch – Real Estate
- Paweł Pietkiewicz – Arbitrators and Litigation
- Paweł Piotrowski – Capital Markets: Equity
- Rafał Sieński – Capital Markets: Equity
- Agnieszka Stankiewicz – Real Estate
- Andrzej Wysokiński – Banking & Finance and Restructuring/Insolvency
UK
- Fiona Adams – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Andrew Caunt – Capital Markets: Equity
- Steven Cowins – Investment: Real Estate
- John Houghton – Restructuring/Insolvency
- Paul Maher – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- James Mountain – Capital Markets: Equity
- Sarah Moyles – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Marc Snell – Investment: Real Estate
- Henrietta Walker – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
