Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Practices Recognized in 2024 Edition of Chambers Europe

Sixty lawyers and 23 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's five European offices are recognized in the 2024 edition of Chambers Europe.
NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sixty lawyers and 23 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's five European offices are recognized in the 2024 edition of Chambers Europe.
Chambers and Partners, a UK–based publisher, selects lawyers for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world. Lawyers, practice areas, and firms are ranked by placement in bands, with "Band 1" being the highest. Lawyers may also receive individual awards, such as "Senior Statesperson" and "Eminent Practitioner."
The firm is ranked "Band 1" in Germany for Real Estate and Real Estate: Finance, and in Poland for Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability, Private Equity, and Real Estate.
The following lawyers received special individual recognitions:
- Lejb Fogelman (Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability; Private Equity – Poland) and Alberto Santa Maria (Dispute Resolution; Dispute Resolution: Most in Demand Arbitrators – Italy) as "Senior Statespeople."
- Paul Maher (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market – UK) and Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch (Real Estate – Poland) as "Eminent Practitioners."
- Marzio Longo (Real Estate – Italy) as a "Star Individual."
- Kamil Majewski (Real Estate – Poland), Marc E. Snell (Investment Funds: Real Estate – UK), Thomas Timmermans (Employment – Netherlands), and Simone Wijngaard (Real Estate – Netherlands) as "Up and Coming."
- Pietro Missanelli (Competition/European Law – Italy) as an "Associate to Watch."
The following shareholders are ranked "Band 1" in their respective regions: Claudia Hard (Real Estate: Finance – Germany),Herald Jongen (TMT: IT & IT Outsourcing – Netherlands), Dr. Christian Schede (Real Estate – Germany), Agnieszka Stankiewicz (Real Estate – Poland), and David van Dijk (Real Estate – Netherlands).
The following Greenberg Traurig practices are recognized in the 2024 edition of Chambers Europe by region:
Europe-Wide
- Real Estate
Germany
- Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Real Estate
- Real Estate: Finance
- TMT: Media
Italy
- Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Dispute Resolution
- Real Estate
Netherlands
- Real Estate
- Tax
- TMT: IT & IT Outsourcing
Poland
- Banking & Finance
- Capital Markets: Equity
- Competition/Antitrust
- Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability
- Dispute Resolution
- Employment
- Private Equity
- Real Estate
- Tax
UK
- Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Investment Funds: Real Estate
- Tax
The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers are recognized in the 2024 edition of Chambers Europe by region:
Germany
- Henrik Armah – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Wencke Bäsler – Real Estate
- Kati Beckmann – Investment Funds
- Daniel Benighaus – Real Estate
- Viola Bensinger – TMT: Media
- Christoph Enaux – TMT: Media, TMT: Telecommunications
- Claudia Hard – Real Estate: Finance
- Nicolai Lagoni – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Stefan Lütje – TMT: Media
- Anika Mitzkait – Real Estate: Finance
- Kara Preedy – Employment
- Florian Rösch – Real Estate
- Christian Schede – Real Estate
- Peter Schorling – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market, Real Estate
- Henning Sieber – Real Estate
Italy
- Corrado Angelelli – Banking & Finance, Capital Markets: Securitisation, Real Estate: Finance
- Federico Barbàra – Real Estate
- Bruno Cova – Compliance, Restructuring/Insolvency
- Mariafrancesca De Leo – Dispute Resolution
- Luigi Fontanesi – Intellectual Property
- Edoardo Gambaro – Competition/European Law
- Marzio Longo – Real Estate
- Pietro Missanelli – Competition/European Law
- Alberto Santa Maria – Dispute Resolution, Dispute Resolution: Most in Demand Arbitrators
- Luigi Santa Maria – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Mario Santa Maria – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
Netherlands
- Herald Jongen – TMT: IT & IT Outsourcing
- Radboud Ribbert – Intellectual Property: General – Mostly Trade Mark/Copyright
- Thomas Timmermans – Employment
- David van Dijk – Real Estate
- Bas Vletter – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Simone Wijngaard – Real Estate
Poland
- Rafał Baranowski – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability
- Radomił Charzyński – Real Estate
- Lejb Fogelman – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability, Private Equity
- Robert Gago – Competition/Antitrust
- Anna Hałas-Krawczyk – Employment
- Maciej Jodkowski – Real Estate
- Maciej Kacymirow – Tax
- Tomasz Korczyński – Projects & Infrastructure
- Konrad Kosicki – Energy & Natural Resources
- Marek Kozaczuk – Tax
- Klaudia Królak – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability, Private Equity
- Kamil Majewski – Real Estate
- Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch – Real Estate
- Paweł Pietkiewicz – Dispute Resolution, Dispute Resolution: Arbitration
- Paweł Piotrowski – Capital Markets: Equity
- Rafał Sieński – Capital Markets: Equity
- Agnieszka Stankiewicz – Real Estate
- Andrzej Wysokiński – Banking & Finance, Restructuring/Insolvency
UK
- Fiona Adams – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Andrew Caunt – Capital Markets: Equity
- Steven Cowins – Investment Funds: Real Estate
- John Houghton – Restructuring/Insolvency
- Paul Maher – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- James Mountain – Capital Markets: Equity
- Sarah Moyles – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Marc E. Snell – Investment Funds: Real Estate
- Gillian Sproul – Competition Law
- Henrietta Walker – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Andres Jaramillo, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +44 203 349 8758, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Share this article