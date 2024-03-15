Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Practices Recognized in 2024 Edition of Chambers Europe

Sixty lawyers and 23 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's five European offices are recognized in the 2024 edition of Chambers Europe.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sixty lawyers and 23 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's five European offices are recognized in the 2024 edition of Chambers Europe.

Chambers and Partners, a UK–based publisher, selects lawyers for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world. Lawyers, practice areas, and firms are ranked by placement in bands, with "Band 1" being the highest. Lawyers may also receive individual awards, such as "Senior Statesperson" and "Eminent Practitioner."

The firm is ranked "Band 1" in Germany for Real Estate and Real Estate: Finance, and in Poland for Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability, Private Equity, and Real Estate.

The following lawyers received special individual recognitions:

The following shareholders are ranked "Band 1" in their respective regions: Claudia Hard (Real Estate: Finance – Germany),Herald Jongen (TMT: IT & IT Outsourcing – Netherlands), Dr. Christian Schede (Real Estate – Germany), Agnieszka Stankiewicz (Real Estate – Poland), and David van Dijk (Real Estate – Netherlands).

The following Greenberg Traurig practices are recognized in the 2024 edition of Chambers Europe by region:

Europe-Wide

Real Estate

Germany

Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Real Estate

Real Estate: Finance

TMT: Media

Italy

Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Dispute Resolution

Real Estate

Netherlands

Real Estate

Tax

TMT: IT & IT Outsourcing

Poland

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets: Equity

Competition/Antitrust

Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability

Dispute Resolution

Employment

Private Equity

Real Estate

Tax

UK

Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Investment Funds: Real Estate

Tax

The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers are recognized in the 2024 edition of Chambers Europe by region:

Germany

Henrik Armah – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

– Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market Wencke Bäsler – Real Estate

Kati Beckmann – Investment Funds

– Investment Funds Daniel Benighaus – Real Estate

Viola Bensinger – TMT: Media

– TMT: Media Christoph Enaux – TMT: Media, TMT: Telecommunications

Claudia Hard – Real Estate: Finance

– Real Estate: Finance Nicolai Lagoni – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

– Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market Stefan Lütje – TMT: Media

Anika Mitzkait – Real Estate: Finance

Kara Preedy – Employment

– Employment Florian Rösch – Real Estate

Christian Schede – Real Estate

– Real Estate Peter Schorling – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market, Real Estate

– Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market, Real Estate Henning Sieber – Real Estate

Italy

Corrado Angelelli – Banking & Finance, Capital Markets: Securitisation, Real Estate: Finance

– Banking & Finance, Capital Markets: Securitisation, Real Estate: Finance Federico Barbàra – Real Estate

Bruno Cova – Compliance, Restructuring/Insolvency

– Compliance, Restructuring/Insolvency Mariafrancesca De Leo – Dispute Resolution

Luigi Fontanesi – Intellectual Property

– Intellectual Property Edoardo Gambaro – Competition/European Law

– Competition/European Law Marzio Longo – Real Estate

– Real Estate Pietro Missanelli – Competition/European Law

– Competition/European Law Alberto Santa Maria – Dispute Resolution, Dispute Resolution: Most in Demand Arbitrators

Luigi Santa Maria – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Mario Santa Maria – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Netherlands

Herald Jongen – TMT: IT & IT Outsourcing

Radboud Ribbert – Intellectual Property: General – Mostly Trade Mark/Copyright

Thomas Timmermans – Employment

David van Dijk – Real Estate

Bas Vletter – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Simone Wijngaard – Real Estate

Poland

Rafał Baranowski – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability

Radomił Charzyński – Real Estate

Lejb Fogelman – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability, Private Equity

Robert Gago – Competition/Antitrust

– Competition/Antitrust Anna Hałas-Krawczyk – Employment

Maciej Jodkowski – Real Estate

Maciej Kacymirow – Tax

Tomasz Korczyński – Projects & Infrastructure

Konrad Kosicki – Energy & Natural Resources

– Energy & Natural Resources Marek Kozaczuk – Tax

– Tax Klaudia Królak – Corporate/M&A: High-End Capability, Private Equity

Kamil Majewski – Real Estate

– Real Estate Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch – Real Estate

– Real Estate Paweł Pietkiewicz – Dispute Resolution, Dispute Resolution: Arbitration

Paweł Piotrowski – Capital Markets: Equity

Rafał Sieński – Capital Markets: Equity

Agnieszka Stankiewicz – Real Estate

– Real Estate Andrzej Wysokiński – Banking & Finance, Restructuring/Insolvency

UK

Fiona Adams – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

– Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market Andrew Caunt – Capital Markets: Equity

– Capital Markets: Equity Steven Cowins – Investment Funds: Real Estate

– Investment Funds: Real Estate John Houghton – Restructuring/Insolvency

– Restructuring/Insolvency Paul Maher – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

– Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market James Mountain – Capital Markets: Equity

– Capital Markets: Equity Sarah Moyles – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Marc E. Snell – Investment Funds: Real Estate

– Investment Funds: Real Estate Gillian Sproul – Competition Law

– Competition Law Henrietta Walker – Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

