Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Practices Recognized in 2025 Edition of Benchmark Litigation United States

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Litigation United States recognized 39 Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys as Litigation Stars in its 2025 edition. The firm also was ranked in the areas of Intellectual Property and Product Liability & Recall.

Benchmark Litigation is a guide to the world's leading litigation firms and lawyers, according to the publication's website. It provides law firm and lawyer rankings based on extensive interviews with litigators, dispute resolution specialists, and their clients as well as analysis of the market's most important cases and firm developments.

The 39 Greenberg Traurig attorneys who were recognized include:

Scott J. Bornstein – Litigation Star, National Practice Area Star

– Litigation Star, National Practice Area Star James N. Boudreau – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Jason D. Burns – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Vincent H. Chieffo – Litigation Star, California - Litigation Star

– Litigation Star, - Litigation Star Francis A. Citera – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Lori G. Cohen – Litigation Star, National Practice Area Star

– Litigation Star, National Practice Area Star Karl G. Dial – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Brian L. Duffy – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Richard A. Edlin – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star John D. Elrod – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Tonya M. Esposito – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Daniel P. Filor – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Sabrina R. Gallo – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star William J. Goines – Litigation Star, California - Litigation Star

– Litigation Star, - Litigation Star Robert J. Herrington – Litigation Star, California - Litigation Star

– Litigation Star, - Litigation Star Adam S. Hoffinger – Litigation Star, National Practice Area Star

– Litigation Star, National Practice Area Star John Huber – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Ethel J. Johnson – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Glenn S. Kerner – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Galit Kierkut – Litigation Star

Michael N. Kreitzer – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Victoria Davis Lockard – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Joseph J. Mamounas – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Cliff Merrell – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star William Michael, Jr. – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star David I. Miller – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Ashley N. Moore – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Nathan J. Muyskens – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Nicole E. Narotzky – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Gregory E. Ostfeld – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Stephanie J. Quincy – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Linda M. Ricci – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Mathew S. Rosengart – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Elliot H. Scherker – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Jeff E. Scott – Litigation Star, California - Litigation Star

– Litigation Star, - Litigation Star Paul M. Seby – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star Daniel J. Tyukody – Litigation Star, California - Litigation Star

– Litigation Star, - Litigation Star Daniel J. Wadley – Litigation Star

– Litigation Star David B. Weinstein – Litigation Star

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 800 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

