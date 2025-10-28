Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Practices Recognized in 2026 Edition of Benchmark Litigation United States

Benchmark Litigation United States recognized 30 Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys as Litigation Stars, and 11 attorneys as Future Stars, in its 2026 edition. The firm also was ranked in the areas of Intellectual Property and Product Liability & Recall.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Litigation United States recognized 30 Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys as Litigation Stars, and 11 attorneys as Future Stars, in its 2026 edition. The firm also was ranked in the areas of Intellectual Property and Product Liability & Recall.

Benchmark Litigation is a guide to the world's leading litigation firms and lawyers, according to the publication's website. It provides law firm and lawyer rankings based on extensive interviews with litigators, dispute resolution specialists, and their clients as well as analysis of the market's most important cases and firm developments.

The 30 Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized as Litigation Stars include:

Scott J. Bornstein – National Practice Area Star

Jason D. Burns

Stacy A. Carpenter

Vincent H. Chieffo

Lori G. Cohen – National Practice Area Star

Brian L. Duffy

Richard A. Edlin

John D. Elrod

Daniel P. Filor

Sabrina R. Gallo

Michael J. Grygiel

Robert J. Herrington

John Huber

Steven M. Kelso

Glenn S. Kerner

Irina Khasin

Galit Kierkut

Michael N. Kreitzer

Victoria Davis Lockard

Joseph J. Mamounas

Cliff Merrell

David I. Miller

Stephanie J. Quincy

Mathew S. Rosengart

Elliot H. Scherker

Paul M. Seby

Sylvia E. Simson

Daniel J. Tyukody

Daniel J. Wadley

David B. Weinstein

The 11 Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized as Future Stars include:

Marcella Ducca

Ashley M. Farrell Pickett

Lindsay J. Fiore

James E. Gillenwater

Evan C. Holden

Ryan T. Hopper

Nilda M. Isidro

Sean Jessee

Kelly L. McNamee

A. Sheila Oretsky

John R. Richards

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 800 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

