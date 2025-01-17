Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2025 Edition

Eleven attorneys and two practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig are recognized in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2025 edition.

The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2025 edition rankings reflect detailed analyses of law firm submissions and thousands of interviews with general counsels and private practice lawyers conducted by their team of experienced researchers, according to the publication.

The edition recognizes Greenberg Traurig in Japan as a Top Tier Firm for "Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures." The edition also recognizes the firm in South Korea for "Capital markets: Foreign firms."

Joel H. Rothstein has been listed in the Hall of Fame for "Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures" in Japan. To be considered for the Hall of Fame, lawyers must be widely regarded as being at the very top of the profession and to have been consistently ranked as leading individuals by The Legal 500 for a number of years.

The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below are recognized in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2025 edition as Leading Partners and Leading Partners: Bengoshi. Leading Partners are defined as true market leaders, with long-established reputation in their sector.

Leading Partners

Jake Robson – Corporate and M&A: foreign firms, Singapore

Leading Partners: Bengoshi

Mori Inada – Japan , Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

– , Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Yuko Ino – Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

– Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Ayako Kawano – Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

– Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Akihiro Wani – Banking and finance: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

– Banking and finance: International firms and joint ventures, Mizuho Yamada – Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below are recognized as Recommended Lawyers in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2025 edition:

Hiroshi Hara – Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

– Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Eun Sang Hwang – Capital markets: foreign firms, Seoul

– Capital markets: foreign firms, Koichiro Ohashi – Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

– Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Koh Ueda – Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

About Greenberg Traurig's Asia Practice: Greenberg Traurig provides legal services to companies across the Asia region, including North Asia (South Korea, Japan, Greater China, and Taiwan), Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam), and South Asia (India and Bangladesh), bridging diverse legal systems and cultures. We also advise U.S. and European companies engaging in transactions throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Our attorneys provide strategic advice and legal services in connection with mergers and acquisitions, financings and securitization activities, intellectual property, trade and governmental strategies, international dispute resolution, infrastructure and project development, and finance, export controls, and business immigration issues. The practice brings together attorneys from our Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo offices along with numerous multilingual attorneys from across GT's global organization with experience handling client matters in Asia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

