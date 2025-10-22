Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Present, "Protecting Innovation in Robotics: IP Strategies that Work," at RoboBusiness

Three attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP presented on the panel, "Protecting Innovation in Robotics: IP Strategies that Work," at the RoboBusiness Conference Oct. 15.

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP presented on the panel, "Protecting Innovation in Robotics: IP Strategies that Work," at the RoboBusiness Conference Oct. 15. Greenberg Traurig was a proud sponsor of the conference.

Roman Fayerberg, co-chair of the Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice in Greenberg Traurig's Boston office, moderated the session. The panel featured Greenberg Traurig San Diego attorneys Albert K. Heng and John E. Wehrli, Ph.D. who explored practical IP strategies that robotics innovators can use to safeguard their inventions, navigate global patent landscapes, and maintain competitive advantage in a fast-evolving field. Key points included:

Implementing processes to identify and protect novel technologies.

Developing a strategic patent portfolio—using both offensive and defensive strategies—to secure a competitive edge in the robotics market.

Understanding the robotics patent landscape to guide product development, avoid infringement risks, and align IP strategy with technological roadmaps.

Attracting investment and strengthening collaboration and licensing opportunities.

Preparing for IP due diligence from both the investor/acquirer and target perspectives, with an emphasis on the unique considerations in the robotics sector.

Heng and Wehrli were joined by Chase Olle, CEO and Founder at Robot on Rails, and Kartik Tiwari, Co-Founder & CTO at Andromeda Surgical.

Fayerberg is a registered patent attorney with broad experience helping clients strategically protect and leverage their innovations globally. He works with clients to develop and manage worldwide patent portfolios and counsels clients regarding freedom to operate, patent landscape, and patent infringement and validity matters. Fayerberg also conducts and defends patent due diligence investigations in connection with venture capital investments, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing opportunities. He has represented clients ranging from startups to global companies in a variety of technical areas, including medical devices, robotics, diagnostic and imaging systems, microfluidic devices, and biotechnology.

Heng, of counsel in Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice, is a patent and trademark attorney representing clients across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, ranging from individual inventors to startups, international corporations, venture capital firms, seed fund/incubators, and Fortune 500 companies, primarily in the medical device and digital health industries. He handles matters involving medical technologies including co-manipulation surgical systems, teleoperated robotic surgical systems, neurostimulation systems, imaging systems including those utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, implantable medical devices, ablation devices, medicine dispensers, and microfluidics devices, as well as technologies including aerospace structures, firearms, machinery, protective gear, autonomous vehicles, HVAC and boiler systems, waste management processes, and filtration systems.

Dr. Wehrli, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, leverages over 40 years of professional experience in law, business, and science exclusively in the life sciences industry, and has long been recognized as one of the top life science attorneys globally. He counsels life sciences companies, including Bio-AI, neurotechnology, space pharma/biotech, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device companies and their investors, in structuring and negotiating complex bet-the-company strategic intellectual property transactions, including strategic alliances, joint ventures, global partnering deals, collaborations, spinouts, and strategic mergers and acquisitions. He also consults in complex life science litigation.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, Inc., 978.750.0333, [email protected], https://trevicomm.com/

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP