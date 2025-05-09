Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized as Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Cyber Lawyers

Two attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized as 2025 Lawdragon Leading Global Cyber Lawyers.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized as 2025 Lawdragon Leading Global Cyber Lawyers. According to the publication, the guide "recognizes world leaders in privacy, data, security, incident response, and the deals and lawsuits that revolve around all things Cyber."

The following attorneys were recognized:

Samuel Jo, a shareholder in the firm's Technology Transactions Group in San Diego, focuses his practice on complex commercial and licensing agreements, as well as technology product and platform development, integration, launch, and counseling, with a particular emphasis on emerging technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, Web3, custom Silicon applications, and Internet of Things.

David A. Zetoony, co-chair of the firm's U.S. Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice, sits in the Denver office and focuses on helping businesses navigate data privacy and cybersecurity laws from a practical standpoint. Zetoony has helped hundreds of companies establish and maintain ongoing privacy and security programs and has defended corporate privacy and security practices in investigations initiated by the Federal Trade Commission, and other data privacy and security regulatory agencies around the world, as well as in class action litigation.

About Greenberg Traurig's Technology Transactions Group: Greenberg Traurig's Technology Transactions attorneys are strategically positioned in major technology hubs and key markets worldwide, assisting clients across diverse sectors in managing legal complexities related to intellectual property, licensing, data privacy and security, and sophisticated commercial transactions. The firm's Technology Transactions Group represents a spectrum of technology stakeholders, including startups, emerging enterprises, and established industry leaders.

About Greenberg Traurig's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is composed of a multidisciplinary group of attorneys and professionals located throughout the world. GT's team of dedicated data protection attorneys has experience working hand in hand with organizations of all sizes to develop practical strategies and provide strategic advice on virtually all aspects of data protection including GDPR, CCPA, VCDPA, CPA, CTDPA, UCPA and other compliance issues; data use, transfer and licensing issues; data breaches and regulatory investigations; and defending against privacy-related class actions. GT's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is ranked in Band 1 by Chambers & Partners for USA – Nationwide Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded Legal Rankings. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2024 "Best Law Firms."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

