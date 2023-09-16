Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in 2023 IFLR1000 Europe Leading Lawyers Guide

More than 35 Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys across six jurisdictions and 11 practices across five jurisdictions are recognized in the International Finance Law Review (IFLR)'s 2023 IFLR1000 Europe Leading Lawyers guide.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 35 Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys across six jurisdictions and 11 practices across five jurisdictions are recognized in the International Finance Law Review (IFLR)'s 2023 IFLR1000 Europe Leading Lawyers guide.

IFLR1000 is the only international legal directory dedicated to ranking law firms and lawyers for financial and corporate transactional work, according to the publication's website. Lawyer rankings are primarily based on transactional evidence and client feedback.

The guide recognizes practices in bands, with Tier 1 being the highest and Tier 5 as the lowest. It also includes "notable" practices.

Lawyers are recognized in five categories starting with the highest ranking of "Market Leaders," followed in order of significance by "Highly Regarded," "Notable Practitioners," "Rising Star Partners," and "Rising Stars."

The following Greenberg Traurig practices are recognized as Tier 1 by IFLR1000:

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) – Poland

Capital Markets: Equity – Poland

The following Greenberg Traurig practices are also recognized:

Bank Lending: Borrower Side – UK

Banking – Poland and Italy

and Capital Markets: Debt – UK, Poland , and Italy

, and Capital Markets: Equity – Netherlands and UK

and UK Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitization – Italy

M&A – Germany , Italy , Netherlands , and UK

, , , and UK Private Equity – Germany

Project Development: Power – Poland

Project Finance – Poland

Real Estate Funds – UK

Restructuring and Insolvency – UK

The following Greenberg Traurig attorney is recognized as a "Market Leader," which is defined by IFLR1000 as a leader in a practice area and jurisdiction with a track record of leading high-profile, innovative deals:

Lejb Fogelman – Private Equity and M&A, Poland

These 17 Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Highly Regarded," defined as lawyers who are highly regarded by their peers, possess a strong transactional record and consistently receive positive client feedback:

Fiona Adams – M&A, UK

– M&A, UK Rafał Baranowski – Private Equity and M&A, Poland

Andrew Caunt – Capital Markets: Equity, UK

– Capital Markets: Equity, UK Paolo Esposito – Project Finance and M&A, Italy

– Project Finance and M&A, Stephen J. Horvath III – M&A, United States and UK

– M&A, and UK John Houghton – Restructuring and Insolvency and Financial Restructuring, UK

– Restructuring and Insolvency and Financial Restructuring, UK Herald Jongen – M&A, Netherlands

Tomasz Korczyński – Energy and Infrastructure, Project Development, Poland

Paul Maher – M&A, UK

– M&A, UK Thédoor Melchers – Financial Restructuring, Private Equity, and M&A, Netherlands

James Mountain – Capital Markets: Equity, UK

– Capital Markets: Equity, UK Łukasz Pawlak – Banking, Capital Markets: Debt, and M&A, Poland

Paweł Piotrowski – Capital Markets: Equity, Private Equity, and M&A, Poland

Rafał Sieński – Banking and Capital Markets: Debt, Poland

Agnieszka Stankiewicz – Banking and Real Estate Finance, Poland

– Banking and Real Estate Finance, Bas Vletter – M&A, Netherlands

Andrzej Wysokiński – Restructuring and Insolvency, Banking, Project Finance, and M&A, Poland

These 17 attorneys are recognized as "Notable Practitioners," defined as lawyers who have track records of advising on significant deals in the context of their market and practice area:

Dr. Henrik Armah – M&A, Germany

– M&A, Dr. Kati Beckmann – Banking and Finance and M&A, Germany

– Banking and Finance and M&A, Davide Roberto Bonsi – Banking, Italy

– Banking, Radomił Charzyński – Real Estate Finance and Real Estate Acquisitions, Poland

Claudia Hard – Banking, Germany

– Banking, Eva Herdé – M&A, Netherlands

Dr. Josef Hofschroer – M&A, Germany

– M&A, Daniel Kaczorowski – Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity, and M&A, Poland

– Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity, and M&A, Dr. Nicolai Lagoni – M&A, Germany

– M&A, Sarah Moyles – Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity, and M&A, UK

Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch – Real Estate Finance, Real Estate Acquisitions, Poland

– Real Estate Finance, Real Estate Acquisitions, Dr. Philipp Osteroth – Private Equity and M&A, Germany

Dr. Christian Schede – Real Estate Acquisitions, Germany

– Real Estate Acquisitions, Dr. Peter Schorling – M&A, Germany

– M&A, Franca Sonntag – M&A, Germany

– M&A, Ruud van Bork – M&A, Netherlands

– M&A, Henrietta Walker – M&A, UK

The following 2 attorneys are recognized as "Rising Star Partners," defined as lawyers who are working on complex deals and are recommended by clients or peers:

Steven Cowins – Investment Funds and M&A, UK

– Investment Funds and M&A, UK Filip Kijowski – M&A, Poland

