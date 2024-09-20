Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in IFLR1000 2024 Western Europe Ranking

Twenty five Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys 15 practices and four jurisdictions are recognized in the International Finance Law Review (IFLR)'s IFLR1000 2024 rankings covering Western Europe.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty five Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys 15 practices and four jurisdictions are recognized in the International Finance Law Review (IFLR)'s IFLR1000 2024 rankings covering Western Europe.

IFLR1000 is the only international legal directory dedicated to ranking law firms and lawyers for financial and corporate transactional work, according to the publication's website. Lawyer rankings are primarily based on transactional evidence and client feedback and more than 1,281 submissions were received this year.

The following Greenberg Traurig practices are recognized by IFLR1000:

Germany – M&A; Private Equity

– M&A; Private Equity Italy – Banking; Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitisation; M&A

– Banking; Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitisation; M&A Netherlands – Banking; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A

– Banking; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A United Kingdom – Bank Lending: Borrower Side; Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A; Real Estate Funds; Restructuring and Insolvency

These nine Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Highly Regarded," defined as lawyers who are highly regarded by their peers, possess a strong transactional record, and consistently receive positive client feedback:

Fiona Adams – M&A, UK

Andrew Caunt – Capital Markets: Equity, UK

Paolo Esposito –M&A and Project Finance, Italy

Stephen J. Horvath III – M&A, New York , United States and UK

, and UK John Houghton – Financial Restructuring and Restructuring and Insolvency, UK

Herald Jongen – M&A, Netherlands

Paul Maher – M&A, UK

James Mountain – Capital Markets: Equity, UK

Bas Vletter – M&A, Netherlands

These 15 attorneys are recognized as "Notable Practitioners," defined as lawyers who have track records of advising on significant deals in the context of their market and practice area:

Dr. Henrik Armah – M&A, Germany

– M&A, Dr. Kati Beckmann – Banking and Finance and M&A, Germany

– Banking and Finance and M&A, Davide Roberto Bonsi – Banking, Italy

Claudia Hard – Banking, Germany

Eva Herdé – M&A, Netherlands

Dr. Josef Hofschroer – M&A, Germany

– M&A, Duncan Hubbard – Banking and Real Estate Finance, UK

Dr. Nicolai Lagoni – M&A, Germany

– M&A, Sarah Moyles – Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity, and M&A, UK

Dr. Philipp Osteroth –M&A and Private Equity, Germany

Dr. Christian Schede – Real Estate Acquisitions, Germany

– Real Estate Acquisitions, Dr. Peter Schorling – M&A, Germany

– M&A, Franca Sonntag – M&A, Germany

Ruud van Bork – M&A, Netherlands

Henrietta Walker – M&A, UK

The following attorney is recognized as "Rising Star Partners," defined as lawyers who are working on complex deals and are recommended by clients or peers:

Steven Cowins – Investment Funds and M&A, UK

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

