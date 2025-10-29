Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in IFLR1000 2025 Western Europe Rankings

Thirty-six Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys, 15 practices, and four jurisdictions are recognized in the International Finance Law Review's IFLR1000 2025 rankings covering Western Europe.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty-six Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys, 15 practices, and four jurisdictions are recognized in the International Finance Law Review's IFLR1000 2025 rankings covering Western Europe.

IFLR1000 is the only international legal directory dedicated to ranking law firms and lawyers for financial and corporate transactional work, according to the publication's website. Lawyer rankings are primarily based on transactional evidence and client feedback, and more than 1,281 submissions were received this year.

The following Greenberg Traurig practices are recognized in the IFLR1000:

Germany — M&A; Private Equity

Italy — Banking; Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitisation; M&A

Netherlands — Banking; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A

United Kingdom — Bank Lending: Borrower Side; Capital Markets: Debt; Capital Markets: Equity; M&A; Real Estate Funds; Restructuring and Insolvency

These 11 Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized as "Highly Regarded," which is defined as lawyers who are highly regarded by their peers, possess a strong transactional record, and consistently receive positive client feedback:

Fiona Adams — M&A, U.K.

Riccardo Agostinelli — Restructuring and Insolvency, and Banking, Italy

Corrado Angelelli — Banking, Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitisation, and Real Estate Finance, Italy

Andrew Caunt — Capital Markets: Equity, U.K.

Paolo Esposito — M&A and Project Finance, Italy

Stephen J. Horvath III — M&A, United States, U.K., and New York

John Houghton — Financial Restructuring, and Restructuring and Insolvency, UK

Herald Jongen — M&A, Netherlands

Paul Maher — M&A, U.K.

James Mountain — Capital Markets: Equity, U.K.

Bas Vletter — M&A, Netherlands

These 19 attorneys are recognized as "Notable Practitioners," defined as lawyers who have track records of advising on significant deals in the context of their market and practice area:

Dr. Henrik Armah — M&A, Germany

Dr. Kati Beckmann — Banking and Finance, and M&A, Germany

Davide Roberto Bonsi — Banking, Italy

Jeroen den Dunnen — Financial and Corporate, Netherlands

Dorothee Fischer-Appelt — Capital Markets: Debt, U.K.

Claudia Hard — Banking, Germany

Eva Herdé — M&A, Netherlands

Dr. Josef Hofschroer — M&A, Germany

Duncan Hubbard — Banking, and Real Estate Finance, U.K.

Dr. Nicolai Lagoni — M&A, Germany

Marco Leonardi — Banking, Italy

Sarah Moyles — Capital Markets: Debt, Capital Markets: Equity, and M&A, U.K.

Dr. Philipp Osteroth —M&A, and Private Equity, Germany

Dr. Christian Schede — Real Estate Acquisitions, Germany

Dr. Peter Schorling — M&A, Germany

Jack Schrijver — Banking and Finance, Netherlands

Franca Sonntag — M&A, Germany

Ruud van Bork — M&A, Netherlands

Henrietta Walker — M&A, U.K.

The following attorneys are recognized as "Rising Star Partners" and "Rising Stars", defined as lawyers who are working on complex deals and are recommended by clients or peers:

Rupert Cheetham — Banking, U.K.

Steven Cowins — Real Estate Funds, and Private Equity Funds, U.K.

Tom Dear — Real Estate Funds, U.K.

Luke Lado —Banking, U.K.

Kevin Mulligan — Restructuring and Insolvency, U.K.

Sabine Schoute — Banking and Finance, Netherlands

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Andres Jaramillo, Greenberg Traurig, +1 305.579.7740, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig