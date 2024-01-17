Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Lawdragon's '500 Leading Lawyers in America'

Five shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Johnine P. Barnes, Lori G. Cohen, Ernest LaMont Greer, Karen M. Kennard, and A. Michael Pratt, are recognized in Lawdragon's 2024 "500 Leading Lawyers in America."

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Johnine P. Barnes, Lori G. Cohen, Ernest LaMont Greer, Karen M. Kennard, and A. Michael Pratt, are recognized in Lawdragon's 2024 "500 Leading Lawyers in America."

Barnes has wide-ranging experience in labor and employment law. She is nationally recognized by TheLegal 500 United States for her counselling and compliance practice regarding employment laws, including, but not limited to, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and other federal and state statutes governing employment issues.

Cohen is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig and serves as co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, leading a group of over 700 attorneys nationally and internationally. She is co-chair of the Trial Practice Group, her "brain child" which she created at Greenberg Traurig. Upon joining the firm, she also built the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Health Care Litigation Practice. Under Cohen's leadership, this practice rose through the ranks and grew to include over 100 attorneys across more than 30 offices in the United States and globally; in 2018, the group was named The American Lawyer's "Product Liability Litigation Department of the Year."

Greer is co-president of Greenberg Traurig and plays a key role in the strategic direction of the firm and firmwide day-to-day operations. He is dedicated to continuing to shape the firm's brand as a collaborative law firm providing high-quality legal work and excellent service to its clients and the communities it serves. Greer also serves as chairman of the Washington, D.C., office. Previously, he served as vice president of the firm, co-chair of the U.S. Strategic Committee, and Atlanta managing shareholder. During his tenure as managing shareholder, Greer was instrumental in the growth and advancement of the Atlanta office.

Kennard is a co-managing shareholder of the Austin office and a shareholder in the Government Law & Policy Group at Greenberg Traurig. She focuses her practice on government law, policy, and regulatory matters with an emphasis on municipal local government issues. Her experience spans more than two decades and includes positions as city attorney for the Austin, Texas, and general counsel for the Texas Municipal League.

Pratt, chair of the Philadelphia Litigation Practice, is a highly accomplished litigator, trusted government relations advisor, and recognized leader in Philadelphia's legal and civic communities. He is frequently engaged to handle complex and highly sensitive litigation matters for a broad range of clients across a spectrum of industries, concentrating on complex commercial and product liability disputes in both federal and state courts across the country. In addition, he provides strategic counsel to clients on navigating a broad range of governmental and policy issues. He represents financial institutions, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, product manufacturers and governmental institutions, among others.

In its 19th edition, Lawdragon's "500 Leading Lawyers in America" guide compiles honorees through editorial research, submissions, and nominations to highlight the top legal professionals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

