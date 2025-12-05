Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Lexology Index: Arbitration 2026

Lexology Index: Arbitration 2026 recognized four attorneys in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's International Arbitration Practice.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexology Index: Arbitration 2026 recognized four attorneys in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's International Arbitration Practice.

Co-Chair of the International Arbitration Practice and Shareholder Nassif BouMalhab and Shareholder Paweł Pietkiewicz were recognized as "Highly Recommended" individuals.

Shareholders Clea Bigelow-Nuttall and Alberto Santa Maria were recognized as "Recommended" individuals.

Lexology Index: Arbitration 2026 is the culmination of months of research by Lexology Index and Global Arbitration Review. Through nominations from peers and clients, the arbitrators, tribunal members, chairs, counsel, and experts listed have been recognized by their peers and clients as the leading names in the field.

About Greenberg Traurig's International Arbitration Practice: Greenberg Traurig's International Arbitration Practice assists clients in navigating international conflicts, whether conducting high-stakes litigation or transnational arbitration, enforcing foreign judgments and arbitral awards, or designing creative procedures and contract provisions to minimize disputes or resolve them as efficiently as possible.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Steven Hamburgo, Greenberg Traurig, +1 305.579.0500, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig