Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Selected for The Legal 500 Private Practice M&A Powerlist: U.S.A.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Dennis J. Block, Michael J. Bonner and Michelle Rowe Hallsten and Project Attorney John C. Jeppsen were selected for The Legal 500 "Private Practice Powerlist 2024 M&A – U.S. Region." The publication recognizes the leading U.S. based lawyers whose practice includes a focus on mergers & acquisitions (M&A).

The M&A Powerlist: United States 2024 showcases the leading practitioners working across the US, drawing on the expertise of our research team as well as leading M&A practitioners and general counsel active in the market, according to the publication.

According to the organization's website, selection to the "Private Practice Powerlist" is based on an independent nomination process and is supplemented by rigorous background research from The Legal 500's team. For 30 years, The Legal 500 has been analyzing the capabilities of law firms across the world.

Block is the senior chairman of Greenberg Traurig's Global M&A Practice, based in the New York office. In 2010, he was named for the third time as an American Lawyer Dealmaker of the Year, for serving as counsel to Pfizer in its acquisition of Wyeth. Block has consistently been ranked in the first tier as one of the leading corporate/M&A lawyers by Chambers and Partners in its U.S. and global editions. He advises a broad range of entities including companies, boards of directors and special committees on corporate governance, M&A, and related matters. Prior to entering private practice, Block was a branch chief for enforcement in the New York Regional Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bonner represents clients in corporate securities, corporate governance and business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and a variety of financing, acquisition and restructuring transactions for publicly held and privately held business entities.

Hallsten represents emerging and established companies in a variety of practice areas, including general corporate, securities, corporate governance, private debt and equity financings, venture capital, and M&A. Her client base covers many industries, including technology, e-commerce, health care, insurance services, life sciences, retail, publishing, professional services, and real estate. Hallsten is a listed attorney in Chambers USA Guide, 2020-2023, and listed as a "Top Lawyer," Sacramento magazine, Mergers & Acquisitions, 2015-2016, 2022, 2023 and Business/Corporate, 2019, 2021, 2023. Prior to entering private practice, Hallsten served as a staff attorney in the Division of Corporation Finance of the SEC.

Jeppsen focuses his practice on corporate and securities law, public offerings and private placements, M&A, and other sophisticated finance transactions. He advises public companies on SEC reporting obligations including Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, stock exchange listing rules, and corporate governance matters.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice: Public and private companies around the world turn to Greenberg Traurig for their M&A transactions. The firm advises clients in a variety of business combinations, across industries and deal sizes, from middle-market transactions to multi-billion dollar deals. The firm's vast experience with cross-border transactions includes advising companies and entrepreneurs throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. To learn more about Greenberg Traurig's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, click here.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

