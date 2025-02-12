Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Speak at 2025 IMN Winter Forum on Real Estate Opportunity & Private Fund Investing

Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP presented at the IMN 21st Annual Winter Forum on Real Estate Opportunity & Private Fund Investing.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP presented at the IMN 21st Annual Winter Forum on Real Estate Opportunity & Private Fund Investing. The conference, which took place Jan. 22-24 in Laguna Beach, focused on opportunities and challenges in today's commercial real estate and investment funds market.

Michael J. Baum, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice and a senior vice president of the firm, spoke on the panel "Will a New Year Beckon a Turnaround for Office?" The discussion covered a wide range of topics impacting the office market, from leasing and acquisition trends to PropTech and innovation.

Michael H. Davis, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Los Angeles Real Estate Practice, moderated the panel "Is There Enough Distress to Go Around?" Participants discussed distressed debt, rescue capital, joint venture equity and loan purchasing opportunities, recent changes in valuations, and other key topics.

Patrick Kassen, a shareholder in the firm's New York Private Equity Practice, moderated the panel "Offense vs. Defense: Real Estate Investment Strategies for 2025." Panelists discussed portfolio management, real estate private credit strategies, deal flow, investment pace, and changes in risk assessment and due diligence criteria, among other topics.

James O. Lang, a Tax Practice shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Tampa office, moderated the panel "Opportunity Zones, Urban Investments & Re-Emerging Local Markets." Topics included capital raising and deployment of qualified opportunity zone (QOZ) funds, QOZ tax incentives, and lender perspectives on QOZ investments.

Sanford C. Presant, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Fund Practice, moderated the panel "Attracting Capital Through Innovative Fund Structures." The discussion covered key topics such as limited partner structures and strategies, open-end vs. closed-end funds, real estate waterfalls, and general partner alternative structures.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

