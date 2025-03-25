Greenberg Traurig Attorneys to Present at Inaugural Harvard Business School Entrepreneurship Summit

David J. Dykeman, co-chair of the Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, along with Emily Ladd-Kravitz and Chinh H. Pham, co-chairs of the Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Group, will present at the inaugural Harvard Business School (HBS) Entrepreneurship Summit March 30. Greenberg Traurig is the founding legal sponsor of the HBS Entrepreneurship Summit.

BOSTON, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David J. Dykeman, co-chair of the Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, along with Emily Ladd-Kravitz and Chinh H. Pham, co-chairs of the Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Group, will present at the inaugural Harvard Business School (HBS) Entrepreneurship Summit March 30. Greenberg Traurig is the founding legal sponsor of the HBS Entrepreneurship Summit.

The full-day event will bring together more than 25 founders from leading companies. Attendees will gain insights from industry experts, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and connect with venture capitalists, fellow entrepreneurs, and business leaders.

Dykeman will moderate and Ladd-Kravitz will present on the panel, "Launching Your Business: Pitfalls to Avoid as a First Time Founder," from 10:15 a.m.-11 a.m. They will be joined by Elon Boms, co-founder of LaunchCapital. The session will cover how to form a company, attract investors, protect intellectual property (IP) assets, and avoid common mistakes made by first-time founders.

Pham will moderate the session, "Fireside Chat with Aleksandr Yampolskiy, Founder of Security Scorecard," from 11:15 a.m.-noon. The discussion will cover the latest trends in cybersecurity and fundraising in the technology sector.

Dykeman is co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office. A registered patent attorney with over 25 years of experience in patent and IP law, Dykeman focuses his practice on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategy for high-tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology. He provides strategic patent portfolio development and IP advice for clients including major research institutions, multinational corporations, and startup companies. He serves on MassMEDIC's board of directors and was named "Massachusetts Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year" by LMG Life Sciences in 2022.

Ladd-Kravitz focuses her legal practice on complex corporate transactions and representation of institutional investors across a variety of industries and private companies in all stages of their life cycles. She represents venture capital funds, private equity firms, other institutional investors, and companies in connection with a wide variety of corporate and transactional matters, including venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, minority investments, and corporate governance matters. Ladd-Kravitz also advises startup and growth-stage companies in all industries, including technology, edtech, medical device, clean energy, sustainable solutions, and life sciences.

Pham focuses his practice on the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of IP rights for technology and life science clients, ranging from venture-backed companies to multinational corporations. He works with his clients to leverage their key innovations for strategic commercial and business opportunities. In addition, Pham assists startup clients with strategies for leveraging their IP portfolio for high-value commercial opportunities and serves as a mentor to entrepreneurs and early-stage ventures through various incubator and accelerator programs. He has been recognized as a "Technology Law Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal and was named the ALM | Law.com's 2024 New England Legal Awards (NELA) "Attorney of the Year."

