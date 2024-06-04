Greenberg Traurig Awarded Atlanta Bar President's Trophy for Legal Food Frenzy

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Atlanta office has been recognized again for winning the Bar President's Award grand prize as part of the state's annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy.

ATLANTA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Atlanta office has been recognized again for winning the Bar President's Award grand prize as part of the state's annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy. In its 13th year, the 2024 campaign run by Feeding Georgia raised $787,883 and included 141 firms and organizations representing 10,008 members of Georgia's legal community over a two-week period.

Greenberg Traurig raised $76,855, securing the Bar President's Award for the 5th time. The firm's donations contributed to the overall amount, which will provide 3.15 million meals for the state's regional food banks, serving Georgia's children, seniors, and families in need.

"As a community-centered firm, Greenberg Traurig consistently embraces a spirit of giving. I'm proud that members of our firm feel compelled to answer the call to provide for those in need, and Feeding Georgia makes sure that every dollar raised is put to good use," said Theodore I. Blum, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Atlanta office and chair of the Atlanta Corporate Practice. "Working in competition with our peers is a great way to give back to a worthy cause and we have fun with the process."

The winners will be recognized at the State Bar of Georgia annual meeting next month, as well as at an awards event in Atlanta. The competition is co-sponsored by the State Bar of Georgia Young Lawyers Division, State of Georgia Office of the Attorney General, and Feeding Georgia, the umbrella organization for seven regional food banks throughout the state.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Atlanta: Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta office offers clients the local capabilities and wide-ranging experience of more than 115 attorneys, supported by the resources and reach of the firm's global platform. The firm's collaborative culture is reflected by attorneys who serve their clients with a combination of legal and business skills that are vital in today's competitive, global environment. Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta team brings a practical approach to the representation of our clients.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Mara Maddox, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 678-553-2296, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP